Why sustainability is key to investing for the future

The term ‘sustainability’ has become somewhat of a buzzword across the likes of national governments, energy conglomerates, and multinational corporations as the need to reverse the impact of climate change becomes all the more important.

Looking at the UAE, specifically, the government has set out ambitious, broad-ranging visions that aim to ensure the nation’s continued economic, social and environmental development, including the UAE Centennial Vision 2071, the Innovation Strategy, and the Energy Strategy 2050.

The visions are impressive and bold, but sheer magnitude of these visions begs the question: what is the government doing to achieve them?

Corporates and nations at-large have scaled their net-zero commitments to combat climate change and leave a lasting impact on the environment, while striving to implement circular economic models as part of their core business models.

According to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, these commitments have doubled over the last year, largely due to the increased sense of urgency created by the global pandemic on environmental concerns.

Yet, to truly achieve these visions, various components are needed. These include swaying public opinion and habits, addressing the infrastructure deficit, and compliance of service providers, to name a few. However, chief among these considerations is the ability to secure the capital necessary to finance these environmental, social or sustainable projects.

Securing sustainable finance is nothing new in the UAE as the nation has already led several notable sustainable finance deals over the last few years, including First Abu Dhabi Bank’s green bond issuance, as well as DP World’s green conventional and Murabaha revolving credit facility and Masdar’s inauguration of the first green real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

Due with the challenging conditions brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, sustainable finance and investment has emerged at the forefront of the critical topic as to how to fund global and local economic recovery.

Global efforts include the European Central Bank’s recently announced plans to sell 225 billion euros of green debt assets in 2021 as part of its post-pandemic recovery strategy, making it the world’s largest issuer of debt used to finance environmentally friendly projects, if successful.

Locally, ahead of its Golden Jubilee in 2021, the UAE recently launched its ‘Towards the Next 50’ strategy, detailing the nation’s plans to sustain the growth of its industries for a further five decades through sustainable practices.

ADGM has spearheaded efforts to educate the next generation about sustainable finance and investing

In its capacity as an international finance centre, ADGM has championed overarching initiatives in service of the UAE’s sustainability agenda, such as the launch of the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum and Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Declaration.

ADGM has also spearheaded efforts to educate the next generation about sustainable finance and investing, including the introduction of a Certificate of Sustainable Finance under the ADGM Academy and the London Institute of Banking and Finance, to aid in the UAE’s development of a knowledge-based economy.

Although the importance of sustainable finance has been well observed, much is to be done if national economies are to reap the benefits and fund the growth of their communities.

The wider MENA region faces a long road ahead regarding the widespread integration of sustainable practices, which calls for increased awareness and advocacy around environmental, social, and governance considerations.

Several tangible actions can be taken by governments, regulators, development finance institutions, credit-rating agencies, companies, and institutional investors towards this goal.

These include collaborating to create a framework for integrating sustainable finance across respective jurisdictions, facilitating a constructive dialogue on sustainable finance between all stakeholders, including the financial community, business and the public sector; raising awareness and encouraging education and cooperation opportunities for greater action on sustainability; and lastly, enhancing the quality and depth of sustainable financial products and offerings and creating a thriving sustainable finance industry.

The crisis faced today urges nations to accelerate and deepen their sustainable finance efforts during this difficult time and play a larger role in the rebuilding of the global economy.

Juma AlHameli is senior executive director of Strategy and Business Development at ADGM