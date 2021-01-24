Why Emiratisation ought to be back on UAE boardrooms’ agenda

Emiratisation. I have been hearing this word since 1995 when I originally arrived in Abu Dhabi UAE. Have we moved far in that time? Well, no not really. There is no shortage in both local and federal government of UAE nationals , but the expats are still there – they’ve just been moved off the organisational chart.

In light of Covid and the uncertainties of travel and visas, I propose that this moment should lead to a renewed Emiratisation effort, which is critical to the long-term future of the UAE and its people. Instead of lip service, we need an actual, genuine commitment across the board.

If nothing else, the pandemic and its associated impact on business has shown us that UAE nationals are critical thinkers, self-starters and extremely determined. Emiratis are entrepreneurial and more than able to write their own career narratives. The stereotypes about UAE nationals and their attitudes to work are both offensive and outdated.

In short, I am passionate about this and have been from my days at the Ministry of Health in 1996. Since then, I have worked at the old General Authority of Health Services, in the Al Jaber Corporate Office and at the Department of Civil Service, and I have also coached and mentored dozens of UAE Nationals – and have had the thrill of seeing so many of them progress to senior positions. In some cases, I even coach and mentor their children.

It is long overdue for international companies based in the UAE to address their lack of UAE National representation. Expats need to understand that coaching and mentoring are part of their responsibility and, as part of their KPIs and performance appraisals, they should be measured on the success of the appointments, the career paths put in place and the subsequent trajectories of their mentees.

In the vast majority of cases, expats will at some point decide to return to their home country – particularly in moments of hardship such as we encountered in 2020. For UAE nationals, however, this is their home and they will always remain to work and contribute.

During the past year, we have seen the loyalty of all employees to UAE and the rise in productivity where people have been trusted to work from home and in most circumstances increased productivity. It’s this same commitment that employers can utilise with UAE Nationals.

The benefits of a representative workforce

In 2005, Aldar had 144 employees, of which 33 percent were UAE nationals, and they were employed at all levels of the organisation. At that time, there was no official Emiratisation policy but there was a determination to appoint the right person to the right job at the right time and in the right place.

Today, in 2021, it should not be acceptable to have expats in positions that could be filled successfully by a UAE national – yet we all know that this is reality.

How can it be, for instance, that academic establishments such as the Higher College of Technology or Zayed University have alumni that have yet to secure jobs in any of the seven Emirates some for as long as four years in some cases?

International companies based here need to follow their home country HR policies and procedures in order to redress the balance. Additionally, family groups could employ Emiratis from outside of the family to make additional national contribution.

Having a multi-cultural workforce is one thing but having an intercultural or cross-cultural workforce, team or C-suite can be hugely beneficial to the corporate culture, decision-making and innovation.

Reem Al Hashimi (left) and Noura Al Kaabi are among the Emirati women who are excelling in prominent roles

Add another level – gender diversity – and the mix could be even more powerful. Just think of the likes of Reem Al Hashimi, Sara Alameri, Noura Al Kaabi and Hessa Binhumaid, all of whom are excelling in prominent roles.

Get on board and make your contribution UAE has given all of you so much pay it forward and have a legacy. You know it is the right thing to do so go ahead and do it. NOW

The next virtual Emiratisation career fair will take place on February 24-25.

Nicola Ablett is an advisory board member for JobsForNationals.com and Chief Disruptive Innovator at Innovation Disruption MEA