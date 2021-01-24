Renewables on the rise: the GCC outlook

In the wake of Covid-19, the pace of energy transition may have been altered in certain parts of the world, however in the GCC, the commitment to renewable energy development still remains intact, thanks to the governments’ strong green agenda , increased investment in alternative sources of energy, and the drive for economic diversification towards the post-oil era.

As governments, the world over, focus on stimulating and sustaining economic activity, it is important to not lose sight of our climate change challenges and sustainable development.

Instead, the opportunities associated with the renewable energy sector and development of innovative technology, for which there is clear and committed international demand, should be clear and enthusiastically supported.

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) predicts that the GCC region can cut its annual water use by 16 percent, save 400 million barrels of oil, create close to 210,000 jobs and reduce its per capita carbon footprint by eight percent in 2030 –all by achieving the renewable energy targets that have already been set by the various national and sub-national governments.

Within the GCC and the wider region, the UAE is already leading the way in tackling climate change, demonstrated by its appetite for sustainable or renewable energy-powered infrastructure as it aims to double the share of clean energy (from 25 percent to 50 percent) in the total energy mix by the year 2050 (under the framework of UAE Energy Strategy 2050).

However, these sustainable ambitions, related to the long-term economic diversification goals, will require the cooperation and synergy between all key stakeholders, i.e. the government, academia, civil society and private sector – all of whom play an integral role in enabling favourable policies, investment, research and development, and the proliferation of renewable energy.

A key barrier to the private sector’s investment in renewable energy can be questions relating to economic viability due to novelty of technology, limited operational history and track record, high upfront costs, small returns and difficulties accessing finance. The solution, therefore, lies in making renewable energy more accessible and financially viable to attract the much needed buy-in from the private sector.

For instance, bifacial solar technology, the latest form of solar panel technology, which captures the light reflection on both sides of the module, is gradually being adopted in the region’s rapidly growing renewable energy market, with some of the latest projects containing bifacial photovoltaic (PV) panels.

The abundance of solar radiation, arid deserts and vacant land space in the region provides the perfect environment for leveraging the full potential of bifacial technology.

At Heriot-Watt University Dubai, we are currently working with an energy transition specialist to “characterise” the performance of bifacial solar panels. Through extensive testing in different environmental conditions, we can predict the performance of such solar panels (how much energy they yield/produce) over their lifetime.

With any new technology, there is scepticism about the lack of a track record. However, if the ability of large scale bifacial solar technology can be successfully demonstrated to the investors, then this will begin to de-risk the long-term investment and therefore reduce the cost of finance which can be a significant proportion of the overall cost of a unit of energy/electricity.

Although bifacial technology is initially more expensive than monofacial panels, the additional cost is worthwhile, thanks to the higher yield and generating power of bifacial panels. This added cost can be absorbed in the long term as bifacial panels yield a better return over their life.

As solar technology matures and becomes cheaper compared to other sources of energy, it will attract more and more companies within the commercial and industrial sectors looking to reduce electricity bills and increase cost savings, especially in a post Covid-19 world.

Finally, the shift to renewable energy is crucial not just due to climate change, but also because of the fluctuations in oil and gas prices and the pressing need to diversify the economies in the region. In fact, investment and policy measures focused on renewable energy development could add more jobs and strengthen economic recovery, both in the short term and beyond – exactly what we need for a more sustainable and resilient world.

Prof Dr Tadhg O’Donovan, Head of the School of Engineering and Physical Sciences, Heriot-Watt University Dubai