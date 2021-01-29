Why businesses need to invest in team building now

Remote offices, video calls, and virtual meetings have played their role in keeping businesses alive and, in some cases, thrive. We have moved from a business culture of connection and informal conversations to remote offices, online meetings, and virtual events.

The pandemic has proven that some of these new ways of conducting business are here to stay, yet nothing replaces human connection. We will see an increase in a more hybrid way of doing business where we will travel again, hold large networking events and engage directly-specifically for making key decisions and building a positive culture within our organisations.

For business leaders there are two ways to move forward, one is to hide behind the challenges caused by the pandemic or, be bold and go back to basics.

Going back to basics includes building a culture of communication and collaboration, and one of the most effective ways to help employees bond and connect is through team building.

Take time to lead

In crisis mode, most leaders will prioritise the capital call, budget analysis or the marketing plan, over the team. However, studies have shown that employee engagement and performance are directly correlated to time spent and interaction with their managers and leaders.

With remote offices and increased screen time, it is imperative to find ways to connect to your team, now more than ever. We often say that the most important resource is our human resource – make sure your team knows that you value them and more importantly that you know who they are.

Even with Covid-19, restrictions there are ways of bringing your team together in a safe and constructive arena that are permitted.

Practice what you preach

“Given the scale of the humanitarian crisis we are facing, the number-one priority should be immediately changing ways of working to focus on employee wellness and health.” – McKinsey report, April 2020.

Due to the pandemic, there has been a surge of talk regarding corporate health and wellness.The organisations that have taken the lead in practicing what they preach have built a culture of trust and connection with their employees.

Since re-opening post lockdown, with Aventura Parks’ 35,000 sq m space, we have successfully hosted multiple events, while safely adhering to the Covid-19 restrictions. We have witnessed first-hand the appreciation from employees to their management for taking the time to re-connect, working through the obstacle courses together, and learning more about themselves and each other.

There is a visible difference in attitudes when a team arrives versus their positive demeanor and dynamic when they leave. There is a very close tie between happiness and learning. Experiencing something new with your staff outside the corporate field creates unforgettable moments and building blocks for renewed relationships.

Building culture

With all the rush to move into a digital age, it has been difficult for organisations to nurture their culture. Without the nuances of physical connection and proper in-person introductions, onboarding new employees is challenging for both the employer and employees. The current times demand for organizations to pay closer attention to organisation culture.

After all, as Peter Drucker so eloquently stated, “culture eats strategy for breakfast”. Experiential team building helps teams connect, collaborate, communicate, reflect and grow.

Being outdoors in nature is the perfect antidote to the desk exhaustion we have. The most memorable team building events are those that are away from the office and the digital realm. When teams spend time together sharing activities with a common goal, bonding happens organically.

When a team gets out of their comfort zone, we learn how they approach a challenge, how they face discomfort or fear. We also learn how teams acknowledge failures and successes, what drives individuals within the team dynamic, often accompanied by laughter and powerful conversations.

Team building, when properly facilitated, helps a team quickly realise how their behavior at play translates into their approach to communication and collaboration at work. It’s not just fun and games – it’s all about supporting and fueling each other to achieve a common objective.

In good times, one would argue that developing human capital is essential to success. This holds true even more in a crisis. From a personal perspective, leaders who pay extra attention to developing their staff and continue to make their employees feel valued through a crisis, are the ones who are able to ensure organization survival.

Leaders who invest in their teams during critical times, ensure a strong foundation for the success of their business and position them to withstand difficult times and excel. This happens through human commitment – a team that will go above and beyond due to their bonds at the workplace, them being valued as professionals, and their personal wellbeing cared for.

It’s been almost a year now that we have been shifting to virtual engagement, many employees have adjusted to the disruption, however they remain disconnected and often isolated.

There is an urgency for leaders to commit to work on re-engaging their teams. With a small investment in team building, leaders have the opportunity to build the foundation for the rebound and success of their organisations during crisis and beyond.

Lina Malas is the founder and managing director of Aventura Parks