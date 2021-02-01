Juggling remote working with home schooling? How to avoid a meltdown with the children

On a daily basis, parents face a plethora of emotions; from happiness to frustrations to anxieties to pride and worry. The mixture of emotions varies depending on situations, children’s needs, availability of support systems and more.

With heightening emotions comes a cracking point that even the most composed mother or father will not be able to endure – and just like that, they snap – and release all the built up tensions that have been piling up for all the reasons in the world.

The biggest issue here is that when parents get angry, they unleash their anger on the last culprit who has broken the camel’s back – most likely their kids. Screaming, yelling, punishing and criticising – or what the kids refer to as “being mean” – are just some of the creative outlets that parents go through to release the tension.

You know what the biggest issue with that is? That they are overwhelmed with a huge sense of guilt that completely swarms them for taking it out on the kids. Why? Because all parents love their children more than anything. So, barking out negativity in their faces is never their bread and butter.

There are alternate ways to support mothers and fathers and get rid of the negativity early on before it becomes out of control. Releasing the stress – especially with the lockdowns, distance learning, working from home and more – is essential these days to prevent the meltdowns.

One of the methods that has been tried and tested a million times is to take “time off” to do something that you like. This could be 20 minutes a day to release your stress with a longer shower, a book, a bar of chocolate, watching a show you love on Netflix or chatting with a friend on the phone.

All parents love their children more than anything. So, barking out negativity in their faces is never their bread and butter

The more you give yourself – without any of the “parent guilt” – the more you can give back to your family. The cliche of “you can’t pour from an empty cup” is 100 percent true. The more you release, the more you can give back.

Another method that also helps is exercising – even by taking a 30 minute walk around the block – just to release the negative energy that is building up inside.

One final sure-fire method to control our anger is to talk to our children during low stress periods about issues that occur on a daily basis and that can be avoided.

Have those family meetings on a regular basis and don’t hesitate to compromise, discuss and re-discuss those issues over and over again until a sustainable solution for your family can be achieved.

Create a calming down space with them where you can retreat when things become too much. Use that space to meditate, pray or use breathing techniques.

Let them know that you’re getting a grip on things and that you’ll return when you’re calmer. Once you’re calm, revisit the issue at hand and don’t be afraid to say “no” or give consequences to the kids. Just let them know that it’s coming from love – and not from anger.

Happy parenting, everyone.

Hanan Ezzeldin, founder of The Family Hub and qualified positive discipline educator