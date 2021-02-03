Am I part of the problem? A question for us all to ask

“If you’re not part of the solution then you’re part of the problem… quit being part of the problem.” The first time I heard this pearl of wisdom it was delivered by Bruce Willis as John McClane in the classic Christmas movie Die Hard.

While his expletive-laden version of the African proverb can’t be printed in full here, I feel that such a blunt message wouldn’t go amiss given the current spike in the UAE in coronavirus cases.

At the time of writing, the daily tally of cases detected had passed 3,977 – another daily record – and 12 more people taken from us. I’ll never know those who died, but I know they were someone’s son or daughter, friend or relative, and their loss will leave a void of grief for those who loved them.

I don’t seek to overdramatise the situation as some media reports have in recent weeks, but a moment’s reflection with John McClane’s wisdom in mind is probably needed.

There’s plenty of conversation around the spike in the UAE being caused by an influx of tourists not respecting the rules, including (allegedly if I must say that) Celtic Football Club and a number of British-based “influencers”.

Indeed, the Dubai-Heathrow route was the busiest for airline passengers in the world in that first week of the year as 190,000 travelled back to the UK. Since then, the UK has shut the travel corridor and locked down tighter than ever and cases here have continued to rise.

If you add in a 14-day isolation period for anyone who in theory were accidentally infected at the height of the festive tourism boom, cases should have started dipping around the 21st, but they haven’t (yet).

While far greater minds than I will be trying to figure out why cases continue to ripple through the UAE, it’s clear that we can’t just lay the blame at an external source. What’s even clearer is that we all have a role to play – even if that is only to “quit being part of the problem”.

The UAE aims to get 50 percent of the population vaccinated by the end of Q1

Legislation vs latitude

In recent weeks, we’ve seen the authorities move to tighten regulations in hotels and restaurants, with live entertainment stopped and increased distance between tables. This doesn’t really hurt the paying public and we are still able to enjoy one of the most unrestricted leisure landscapes in the world, but it does impact the hospitality industry.

I’ve said before I’m in awe of the job the guys and girls in this sector do; the logistics of running such a live environment safely would be beyond me.

Venue managers have basically had to become air traffic controllers ensuring that their passengers don’t collide with each other.

Those in the industry have been quick to call out the behaviour of a few bad actor operators, the majority of whom Dubai authorities are catching through inspections, but they have also called on the public to help them by respecting the regulations and the requests of staff. We must, collectively, respect these wishes.

But how else can we become part of the solution? Simple: get vaccinated. Don’t wait, just do it. The UAE is currently one of the global leaders in this regard and is aiming to get 50 percent of the population vaccinated by the end of the first quarter – so let’s help them.

I’ll confess, there was a part of me that said “I’m going to hang on for the Pfizer vaccine”, but as the rest of the world waits for their vaccine, desperately in some countries, this now seems like hubris.

Dubai, rightly in my view, hit out at recent reports painting a skewed picture of the landscape here. We are fortunate to live in one of the safest countries in the world in terms of coronavirus. And we live in one of the most respectful societies too, in general, we at large do follow the rules here.

Let’s not take all of that for granted and risk the freedoms we have. John McClane is right, let’s be more like John.

Staff Writer, editor-in-chief, Arabian Business