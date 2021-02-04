Why the UAE is set to benefit from post-pandemic boom

As we enter 2021, the outlook for the global economy remains deeply marked by the Covid pandemic. Global growth should recover swiftly, if and when widespread vaccination becomes a reality while avoiding significant set-backs.

That will allow for trade in both goods and services to return to normal, and people to start travelling again. In this context, emerging markets look well placed to benefit, given their dependence on global trade, as well as their sensitivity to exceptionally accommodative financial conditions, whether in US dollars or domestic currencies.

This is especially true for Middle Eastern countries, where many currencies – and hence financial conditions – are heavily tied to the US dollar and the Federal Reserve’s monetary stance. In addition, solvency fundamentals in the emerging world are particularly sound; current account balances and international reserves are proving resilient to the crisis.

The UAE boast strong solvency fundamentals despite the Covid shock

The UAE, in particular, remains a net creditor to the rest of the world, with a current account surplus of over 3.5 percent of gross domestic product.

Moreover, the country can count on large assets held in its sovereign wealth funds, which are estimated to represent over three times the size of its economy.

The UAE’s fiscal profile is also strong with government debt likely to rise to just 35 percent of GDP in 2020, a strikingly low level compared with the rest of the world.

Vaccinations support tourism, oil sector in convalescence

In 2021, much will depend on the efficiency of the fight against the pandemic. The UAE’s strategy focuses on rolling out vaccines quickly. It has made an impressive start with 2.2 million people already vaccinated, or more than a quarter of the population, as of 25 January.

If successful, this mass vaccination should allow the UAE to remain open, and welcome visitors ahead of the all-important Dubai exposition in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The UAE’s strategy focuses on rolling out vaccines quickly

With travel and tourism accounting for over 15 percent of the UAE’s total GDP, that should provide an important boost to non-oil growth this year.

Turning to the oil sector, over the past decade the UAE has been one of the most successful states in the Gulf at diversifying its economy away from hydrocarbons.

Nevertheless, the sector still accounted for over 25 percent of the UAE’s real GDP in 2019, and over half of Abu Dhabi’s economic output alone. Oil prices and production, it hardly needs saying, remain key drivers of economic sentiment.

Saudi Arabia’s determination to avoid market oversupply should keep oil prices anchored around $50 per barrel this year. While still below the International Monetary Fund’s estimated fiscal breakeven price of between $60 and $65 in the UAE, this should serve as a floor under the oil economy.

The UAE boasts one of the most liberal trade investment regimes in the region, attracting strong capital inflows

Economic diversification efforts set to continue

Longer-term, economic diversification in the UAE needs to continue, given that the new normal of lower oil prices will persist. The country is also a regional pioneer in diversifying its economy through sustainable projects.

Abu Dhabi took a leading initiative with the creation of Masdar City in 2008, the world’s lowest-carbon city.

In Dubai was launched a gigantic single-site solar energy park with the objective to provide 75 percent clean energy of the Emirate by 2050, from 25 percent in 2030. The UAE is on the way to a value-creating circular economic model.

The UAE boasts one of the most liberal trade investment regimes in the region, attracting strong capital inflows. They also remain one of the most attractive destinations for foreign investment, ranking 16th globally in the World Bank’s 2020 ‘Ease of Doing Business’ report.

In addition, the UAE is considered as one of the safest countries in the world. Three cities of the country entered the top 10 ranking of safest cities in Numbeo website survey.

Abu Dhabi took the top position, Sharjah 6th and Dubai 7th in this index that takes into account more than 200 urban areas worldwide. No doubts the UAE attracts new residents every year from abroad.

Gradual fiscal consolidation in the year ahead is expected, at least partially, to offset lower revenues from oil. In the meantime, sectors with high economic potential such as tourism, financial services and high-tech industries, offer opportunities that should allow the country to adapt to stagnating oil prices.

The demand for Shariah investments is growing from all generations

Local Investors sentiment

Investors in the GCC have clearly understood from the volatile year they experienced on the markets in 2020 that diversification of their assets is key to secure long-term returns.

They implement geographical diversification of their assets, investing in various regions from developed countries to emerging ones. They also diversify in various asset classes to mitigate the global risk of their investments.

Two major trends and needs are visible from investors in the Gulf: Islamic investments that follow Shariah principles as well as sustainable investments. The demand for Shariah investments is growing from all generations.

A lot of opportunities and solutions are offered in that field from short term instruments to Sukuk or shares of compliant companies. These solutions are founded on a moral and ethical code, which seeks to protect investors from speculation and excessive risk.

Investors are also evolving toward the transition to a circular, lean, inclusive and clean economy (CLIC). Therefore, they look for sustainably-led strategies and realise that such strategies are beneficial to the performance of their portfolios. They can grow their assets while doing good for the planet.

The GCC countries, and the UAE in particular where Islamic investments are very developed, are naturally oriented to adopt sustainable and socially responsible investing.

(All figures are Lombard Odier estimates based on data from Fitch and Bloomberg)

Stéphanie de Torquat is a macro strategist, at Lombard Odier and Christophe Lalandre is a senior executive officer at Lombard Odier ADGM branch