Want to connect with consumers? A time-honoured tactic could work

Connection with consumers is top of the list for any marketing, advertising or PR campaign. Clever, entertaining or engaging is great, but nothing beats actually getting the consumer through the door or the product in their hand for gaining that ‘know, like and trust factor.

Forever associated with food, perfume and beauty – product sampling is a marketing tool as old as trade itself. Product sampling helps a consumer better understand a brands product or service with a bigger likelihood of purchase.

While a squirt of perfume or a free sweet treat will always attract people, there are often more relevant ways of getting your brand in the hands of potential buyers than an activation in a supermarket or mall.

Until an individual tries a product for themselves, and has their own experience of it, they won’t truly know if they like it or not. Add in a strong targeting approach and the power of sampling is more relevant than ever for brand awareness or market research.

In 2021, we know that authentic connection and micro-targeting is key in engaging and nurturing new customers. Whether for a startup brand, or a new product from an existing one, market saturation and reach is key. The consumer craves a personal touch, and the power of the positive experience for a potential sale, and opportunities for an emotional lure to the product cannot be underestimated.

So, how can a brand share their samples more authentically with consumers? Again, whilst ‘in store’ style activations will always be a key driver, it is also possible to go a step further and get your products into the homes of your target demographic. Subscription box models for beauty and self-care are a perfect example. The box of treats that arrives once a month gives the recipient an immediate sense of satisfaction, and the opportunity to try something ‘first’ is always attractive to avid consumers in this sector.

Partnering with complimentary brands and services can also create the emotional goodwill. Beauty samples alongside fashion, family friendly foodstuffs, homecare and baby products alongside children’s equipment, clothing and toy sales add your product to the customer experience and offer an added bonus to the buyer, without competing with your collaborators.

There is no doubt that product sampling close to a point of purchase is the ideal, but again this translates in the home also when products are available easily online. Since modern marketing is relationship based, it makes sense that an intentional consumer prefers to try before they buy. Creating brand awareness, if not leading to an immediate conversion is a benefit to product sampling that is just as important.

Product sampling and word of mouth go hand in hand too – giving the brand a continued exposure via referral. With sampling we immediately decrease the customers indecision to buy. Nobody likes to buy blind, again, word of mouth referral or actual test and try is crucial, and with sampling we get both. On average you have a 60-70 percent chance of selling to an existing customer, which we can also consider to be a consumer who has tried the sample, as opposed to a 5-20 percent chance to a new prospect.

In 2021 we will be using the ‘foot in the door’ technique a lot more for our client campaigns and activations, because we know that it connects consumer and brand in a more authentic way, and a higher probability of converting to sale alongside brand visibility. Of course, product sampling is also an opportunity for priceless market research and feedback too.

Through sampling, you can build brand loyalty and develop a positive brand image among customers unfamiliar with the product.

Natasha Hatherall-Shawe is founder and CEO of TishTash Marketing and PR@TishTashTalks