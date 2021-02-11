Leadership in the time of coronavirus

Leadership is not a title; it is a choice. In fact, it is a personal decision to become responsible for others, taking their hands to a better place and helping them discover their capabilities and talents whilst motivating them to enhance their level of confidence.

You may not be the at the top of the hierarchy in your organisation, but you can still be considered a leader when you make a difference in every individual’s life that you deal with.

This can include understanding individuals fears and concerns, giving them certainties and hope. When you take on the challenge to find the right key, your wisdom can reignite their appetite for life.

Covid-19 has caused a lot of distress on many levels; economic, commercial, political and social. In my opinion, the worst thing this virus has caused was the frustration and despair it created in the souls of almost everyone.

Taking all that into consideration, we conclude that leaders are not born nor are they are made, but they simply subconsciously decided at some point to become one. It is facing hardships with bravery and confidence even when there is doubt.

Emotional intelligence is one of the best qualities leaders can have, it is a necessity to feel empathy with those who have lost their way and started to doubt everything around them, even themselves.

A good leader should remind them of who they are and what they have achieved in the past and reassure them that nothing is permanent and that we will survive this together and that one day stories and experiences will all be told to our grandsons and granddaughters, if the man upstairs is not doing this, then you should do it.

Generally, leaders are always needed but never has there been a greater demand for them than now. People need hope, inspiration, someone who can tell them that “there is a light at the end of this” and to never give up on yourself nor on your people remembering that everything changes.

A good leader instils a positive impact on change thus making a difference.

When I took up a leadership position at a prominent real estate entity not so long ago, I remember there being 140 sales executives and 14 sales directors all of whom were having poor performances and the majority were scheduled to be terminated.

I was appointed as their mentor and applying the principles of training, coaching, supervising and motivating individuals, I was able to turn the tide and within less than 9 months 70 percent of them became superstars within the organisation netting sales of AED 1 billion and in addition to this, some of them later went to became commercial heads of other notables organisations.

I truly feel this happened because I believed in them and, in turn, made them believe in themselves.

Samer Alhaddad is a C level business leader, a TEDx speaker, certified group life coach. He is the author of ‘The Book of Everything – Unexpected journey’ and available from Feb 16th ( in all good bookstores across the UAE incl Amazon & Noon )