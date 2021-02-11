King dollar fights back after turbulent year

We wrote at the end of last year about “the dollar’s turbulent year” with the world’s reserve currency finishing a wild year on the defensive and languishing near its lows. There was certainly no love for the greenback after markets had witnessed a unique environment in the wake of the pandemic. The vast majority of Wall Street also predicted further losses as the global recovery gained traction and investors looked to higher beta currencies.

Fast forward a few weeks and the situation has changed slightly. Nominal interest rates are moving higher in the wake of the Georgia run-off elections at the start of the year and we are also seeing real interest rates, those adjusted for inflation, begin to rise as well. Markets are positioning themselves for more policies and stimulus from new President Biden, and the potential for higher prices.

While this type of environment over the long-term will typically be neutral for the dollar, which does not appreciate or depreciate hugely, the battered currency has bounced relatively strongly over the last few weeks.

The principal dollar index (DXY) that includes a basket of currencies of most the US’s major trading partners recently hit a two-month high and the trade-weighted dollar is up over two percent from its lows in early January. Interestingly, the well-entrenched negative correlation of equity markets and the dollar has softened as US stock markets continue on their merry way to record highs, even after a retail-fueled blip at the end of last month. That an episode of market volatility screams of bubble mania and a misallocation of capital, as traders oblivious to fundamentals and price increasingly disconnect with economies and markets.

Can the dollar sustain this countertrend move? We have written in the past about seasonal trends over the last three decades as dollar demand generally strengthens in the first quarter, topping out around the end of March before clear underperformance through the second and third quarters. Record high bearish positioning has certainly played a big role in its ascent, as active traders have started to cover their short USD positions.

The improving growth prospects in North America and the Eurozone’s slow vaccine roll out is also providing breathing space for dollar bulls. But ultimately, most observers expect dollar weakness to resume later this year as nominal/real yields are likely to remain unappealing compared to other major, developed economies.

Gold bugs will certainly look forward to that time as prices have taken a tumble recently, breaking out of their latest range and towards the November lows at $1,764. It seems the precious metal sector, in general, is low on confidence after the silver shenanigans by retail traders in the past week which misguidedly attempted to shake up short positions.

Pandemic-related uncertainty is abating and a possible reduction in the US stimulus package would also likely prove less bullish for gold. That said, if inflation is coming, in simple terms investors will want to hold a real asset that can hedge against it. One that cannot be inflated away by currency debasement and unending money creation, especially in this era of very low-interest rates.

