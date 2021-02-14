Loyalty programmes in the Middle East: For love and not just money

Customer loyalty marketing is big business, valued at $7.6 billion globally, but do loyalty programmes actually make customers more loyal?

On average, consumers are enrolled in 10 loyalty programmes, but only 20 percent engage with all of them, according to the Codebroker 2018 Mobile Loyalty Survey.

This is hurting business performance: according to a McKinsey study, loyalty-focused companies’ revenues grew at a weighted average of 4.4 percent per year, compared to 5.5 percent for companies without rewards programmes.

Successful loyalty programmes need to forge all four ‘bonds’ of loyalty: financial, structural, social, and emotional.

Financial and structural bonds are fundamental, but aren’t enough on their own. A Capgemini study concluded 70 percent of emotionally-engaged customers spend twice as much on brands they are loyal to.

In order for brands to create true loyalty, there are six considerations they should take into account.

Paid membership is the new structural bond

The idea of asking people to pay a fee upfront, whether one-off or recurring, might seem too daring to work, but in fact, paid loyalty grew at a rate of 25 to 50 percent in 2018.

The advantages for brands go beyond covering the cost of funding premium rewards. McKinsey found members of paid programmes are 60 percent more likely to spend more on the brand, while free programmes only increase that likelihood by 30 percent. Paid programmes also drive other valuable behaviours, including increased shopping frequency and bigger basket size.

Just bear in mind that to attract and retain customers, the benefits that people clamour for, such as free and faster shipping, or early access to products, have to outweigh the fee.

Personalisation that matters

REPEAT, a start-up based in the Middle East, is breaking the mould in personalisation. REPEAT’s Smart Replenishment platform is designed to engender loyalty by enabling customers to take full advantage of better prices the more often they visit their favourite restaurants. Similarly, the higher a customer’s bill, the greater the value they receive.

When brands can add real value and use technology to execute at scale, they will reawaken customers’ participation.

Incentivise customers beyond spend

Customers interact with brands in a multitude of valuable ways. For instance, First Abu Dhabi Bank rewards customers registering for digital banking, and initiating online transactions because digital is a lower cost channel. Incentivising these behaviours will directly benefit its profitability.

Other behaviours are indirectly valuable. Loyalty programmes can reward customers who provide more data about themselves, or for actions such as writing product reviews, and sharing purchases as we know that peer recommendations matter more than brand-driven messages.

Make it instant and easy

Customers often find the process of earning and redeeming points too tedious and time consuming. This leads to disengagement. A mobile app, with features such as easy enrolment with a single tap, simple tracking of points and instant redemption at the point of sale, is the obvious choice for a frictionless experience. Today, digital solutions are basic expectations from consumers.

No strings attached

There’s a pervading theme when it comes to giving points for spend, social media shares, or for completing a challenge: quid pro quo — ‘If you do this, I give you that’.

Loyalty, however, is implicit, irrational and emotional. Brand actions that break the quid pro quo can tap into these aspects. Thanking customers for just being a customer may seem radical, but gestures which show brand generosity like Surprise and Delight, random prizes, or interest-based communities like Nestle’s for parents, can effectively build brand preference and goodwill.

Step outside the programme

According to Deloitte, product quality, convenience, customer service and overall shopping experience are more important drivers of loyalty than reward programmes. The latter have to operate inside the total customer experience instead of being a separate entity.

For instance, customer data from a loyalty programme’s mobile app could be integrated to ensure seamless hand-off points between online and physical shopping experiences. However, brands first need to define the moments that matter in a customer’s journey. Leveraging the relevant loyalty mechanics will then be more powerful, as customer expectations and actual experience will be in harmony instead of discord.

The shine of loyalty programmes has worn off as the higher revenues and profitability promised in the early and halcyon years of such schemes have fallen by the wayside. Brands would be best served to throw off the straitjacket of their Earn and Burn mentality and reset the rules. The onus should no longer be placed on customers to prove their loyalty to brands; it’s time for brands to demonstrate their loyalty to customers. Only then will they earn customers’ love and money.

Damayanti Purkayastha is a consulting partner with Memac Ogilvy. Additional contribution by Antavo, a global pure-play loyalty technology provider.