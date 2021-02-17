How do you invest your money in this challenging market?

With an abundance of financial institutions across the country, investing in the right product has always been a challenge for the UAE based investor .

“An investor without investment objectives is like a traveller without a destination.” The famous saying from Ralph Seger, the legendary founder of Provident Investment Management, is a piece of very apt advice for everyone.

Firstly, every investor should have a proper objective and do an in-depth analysis of what has to be achieved. Lack of an appropriate plan is why many people lose money. And the aims for everyone can be different.

Common errors in investing

A frequent error that many UAE investors tend to make is the lack of proper diversification. For instance, many people tend to have a lot of wealth concentrated in the real estate sector. Granted, real estate is a durable physical asset, but diversification is essential when putting our money into work.

Similarily some youngsters park a majority of their money into savings bank accounts which yield hardly any interest. Some are even stuck with insurance products. Indeed, that is not the right approach.

So how to approach investments?

The two major categories for investment purposes are risk and risk-free assets. Stocks, real estate, commodities and FX are ordinarily regarded as risk assets, while government bond securities and fixed deposits in banks are considered risk-free.

A general thumb rule suggests subtracting your age from 100 to know how much to invest in risk assets. For example, a 60-year-old person should not have more than 40 percent of their wealth going into risk assets while a 25-five year must have 75 percent in risk assets.

Personal circumstances also matter a lot. If there is a significant financial expenditure such as marriage/house buying planned in the near term, the amount in risk assets should be much lower.

Never fall for fads

There will be a hot trend in the market at any point in time, and we can see many traders chasing the idea. Better avoid them as they are likely to incur loses.

Investing is always more sensible than trading for beginners. And investors finding it tough to understand the financial markets should take the help of a regulated financial entity. SCA (Securities and Commodities Authority) governs the companies operating in the UAE financial market.

What are the risk-free assets in UAE?

The first thing that comes to the mind of many UAE residents is the National Bonds. Anyone older than 21 years is eligible to buy National Bonds, and the returns in it can even touch four percent.

Those worried about these returns should remember that the UAE dirham is pegged to the US dollar and the US Central Bank, Federal Reserve, has its interest rate near zero.

Gold is also an attractive, safe-haven for the conservative investor, but the allocation should certainly not be hefty.

Investors looking for international opportunities can get investment-grade corporate as well as sovereign bonds through various platforms.

Those with a higher risk appetite can go for below-investment-grade bonds. An appealing asset class is municipal bonds which are debt securities issued by states, cities, counties and other governmental entities inside the United States.

Municipal bonds are less safe than US Treasury bonds but considered better than many other types of fixed income investments. Investors can easily participate in this asset class through ETFs (Exchange Traded Fund), similar to mutual funds and regularly traded through Stock Exchanges.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (GBAB, yield six percent), VanEck Vectors High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (HYD, yield 3.91 percent) and BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN, yield 5.29 percent) are some prominent US municipal bond ETFs.

How to approach risk assets?

When it comes to risk assets, the first thing that comes to UAE investors’ mind is real estate. But how many of you know that we can participate in the UAE real estate without significant funds? Yes, Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) offers investors that opportunity.

A real estate investment trust (REIT) is a company that owns, operates, or finances income-generating real estate. REITs are generally publicly traded like stocks, which makes them highly liquid, unlike physical real estate. Al Mal Capital REIT, Emirates REIT and ENBD REIT are some of the major products available in this segment.

For yield-starved income investors, REITs are a decent investment choice to park a part of their investment. Retail investors who cannot afford big-ticket real estate deals can participate with minimum investment.

Another significant risk asset is equity, and they are among the most sought after asset classes. Timing the market is critical for equities, so a SIP mode might be the best approach.

A systematic Investment Plan (SIP) whereby an investor puts in regular payments into the trading account will help to average out the costs on a monthly or quarterly basis. The SIP strategy is better than investing a large sum in one single shot.

As an asset class, equities are anticipated to do well since the large economies are making steady progress in vaccinating their residents.

Europe has vaccinated four percent of its population; the US has covered 11 percent while the UK leads by inoculating 21 percent. And the UAE is on track to vaccinate half its population by March. This should boost economic activity in 2021, and the path of least resistance for equities seem higher.

Investors can put their money into local or international equities. With the UAE being a trading, tourism and finance hub, its equities are regarded as a re-opening play.

Real estate, hospitality and airline shares of the UAE are likely to rally this year. Aldar Properties, Damac Properties, National Corp for Tourism and Hotels, Abu Dhabi National Hotels and Air Arabia are some prominent names in those sectors.

Banking shares also are likely to outperform this year. A recovering economy means lower non-performing assets for banks. Many of them may be able to write back their provisions, boosting profits for the coming year. This is because of stringent Basel norms, which requires banks to account for expected credit losses (ECL) on a retrospective basis.

Investors in the UAE get handsomely paid with dividends and, in fact, they are perfectly suited for income investors. In 2020, the total dividend paid out by listed UAE companies was AED17.34 billion.

The companies which gave the most dividends are First Abu Dhabi Bank (AED7.89bn with 4.82 percent yield), Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (AED2.64bn with 5.69 percent yield), Emirates NBD (AED2.52bn with 3.43 percent yield), Emirates Integrated Telecom (AED1.54bn with 5.27 percent yield), Mashreq Bank (AED710 million with 5.93 percent yield), Commercial Bank of Dubai (AED580m with 5.93 percent yield) and Air Arabia (AED420m with 7.14 percent yield).

On the other hand, international equities offer UAE investors to partake in major transformative trends like e-commerce, fintech, robotics, genomics and automation.

The post-pandemic world might be challenging, but they do offer exciting opportunities for every investor.

Arun Leslie is chief market analyst at Century Financial