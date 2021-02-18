How the pandemic recovery might look in the Middle East in 2021

In the beginning of 2021, it’s already clear that Covid-19’s impact on the Middle Eastern business landscape will be long-lasting. The IMF’s estimates put the region’s economic contraction at 4.1 percent; the World Bank’s outlook isn’t too optimistic either, predicting a long road to recovery and only a partial betterment throughout 2021.

Still, a sentiment that perhaps best describes the new normal across the Middle East is tempered optimism. With the vaccine rollout and some semblance of recovery in the last quarter of 2020, businesses are cautiously coming out of their shell. Consumers are also increasingly optimistic, despite 62 percent of households experiencing a decrease in income.

The shape of the upcoming recovery will depend upon a host of factors, particularly inoculation strategies and government stimuli. How has the Middle Eastern business landscape changed with the pandemic and what lies ahead?

Traditional industries suffered – but there’s a way out

From 2000 to 2016, real GDP growth for the Gulf countries averaged 4.7%, of which non-oil growth made up only 6.4 percent. However, recent years haven’t been favourable for oil, and the reality of the already declining oil prices was further exacerbated by the pandemic.

While still desired by the governments, the strategic shift toward non-oil-based sectors across the region was stopped in its tracks. After all, tourism, transportation, and real estate sectors have suffered the most from the pandemic – not just in the Middle East, but all across the globe.

Many Middle Eastern countries serve as transit hubs for travellers all around the world. However, with international travel nosediving in 2020, the aviation sector has witnessed a major slowdown.

In other parts of the world, carriers have had some level of domestic travel to fall back on; in the Middle East, many international carriers such as Emirates, Etihad, and Qatar Airways have seen their bottom-lines shrinking.

The entire travel industry has been racking its brains to respond. Digital platforms such as MakeMyTrip have taken bold expansion steps, prioritising long-term view over short-term pandemic cautiousness.

They have switched their business models to provide attractive offerings even to those not planning to travel immediately, including consumer lending, insurance, third-party advertisement, and car rentals.

Cashback services that are traditionally successful in South-east Asia have also been gaining traction, with companies like Wego allowing users to earn cashback when booking flights and hotels and earn rewards even in non-travel categories.

With the grounding of airlines, the sales of luxury goods saw a steep decline too. Encompassing products in apparel, jewellery, footwear, watches, and beauty, the market was predicted to contract double digits in 2020.

While some stores were hopeful for post-pandemic “revenge-shopping”, others have shown impressive flexibility when moving their operations online to meet consumers where they are. Swift, short-term adaptability here turned out to be key, but it’s the customer experience that will dictate the pace of further recovery.

Hermés, for example, was lauded for launching a complimentary concierge service to deliver orders with no minimum charge, within 24 hours and across the region.

Saudi Arabia will enjoy a stimulus from the resumption of infrastructure projects

Entrepreneurialism as the driving force of recovery

Recovery speed will vary across countries, but there are reasons to be hopeful – Saudi Arabia will enjoy a stimulus from the resumption of infrastructure projects, while Iran may also fare better due to growing domestic consumption.

And positive news for the Gulf States overall is the lifting of the political and economic blockade of Qatar, triggering an additional potential for growth.

In fact, countries in the Middle East that have been hardest hit by the economic impact of the virus may well be the ones to recover quickly.

For example, the UAE, which is primarily dependent on tourism, retail sales, along with oil exports, may see a quick recovery in the second half of this year, as restrictions lessen. Added to that, together with Israel, the country is on track to vaccinate half of its population by March.

Saudi Arabia, the largest economy in the region, saw its non-oil private sector activity grow consecutively for four months in December, sparking hope for other economies too. The driving force of this trend is undoubtedly the sector’s renewed interest in entrepreneurship.

Social status is an important aspect of the Saudi culture – and entrepreneurial ambitions certainly play into that. The pre-pandemic spurt may have been stalled, but high expectations remain that sectors like finance, trade, construction, and utilities will witness a surge in investments.

The UAE is betting on vaccines and stabilising oil prices to drive growth

UAE, and Dubai specifically, is betting on vaccines and stabilising oil prices to drive growth. With Dubai Expo planned for October 2021, the city aims to project a positive effect on the investment mood and spearhead the recovery of tourism, retail, hospitality, and real estate.

However, budding start-ups are proving to be the biggest ace in the sleeve: The Dubai Chamber is optimistic about up-and-coming businesses, particularly in the B2B technology sector, as it has shown greater resilience and tapped into the different city’s business initiatives and programmes.

The International Financial Centre based in Dubai saw a 25 percent increase in new companies registering in the first half of 2020.

However, the vigour of entrepreneurship is not limited to Saudi Arabia and UAE only. For example, Qatar is another major hub, and one that shows equal entrepreneurship rates for both men and women.

Consumer behaviour – a key catalyst for emerging industries

With people sheltered at home, the Middle East has seen a massive rise in e-commerce activity. A study of ten markets in the region revealed that up to 40 percent of respondents are now shopping online more than they were before the pandemic.

Added to that, 71 percent of consumers in the region have upped their use of messaging services, presenting new opportunities in the digital sphere.

The payment platforms leading the shift from brick-and-mortar to e-commerce have ruled the emerging fintech scene, with inputs both from larger telecoms and innovative startups. In fact, it even managed to draw the attention of international players, such as Western Union.

In November, the financial services company said it would invest up to $200 million for a 15 percent stake in STC Pay, the payments division of Saudi Telecom Company. Apart from that, companies like Payfort, Telr, and Hyperpay also saw a notable boom throughout 2020.

Education technology has massive potential in the Middle East

Interestingly, edtech has massive potential in the Middle East, and in 2021 and beyond, we may see a beeline of top edtech companies and new players.

Consumers across the region have traditionally been slow to adapt to e-commerce and edtech, but Covid-19 has accelerated the process and induced a new level of familiarity. Now, students and teachers alike have realised the unexpected benefits of distance learning.

While the regional edtech scene has been around for long, it historically focused on providing tutoring and school management support. Now, there are opportunities for a more holistic and comprehensive integration into school curriculums.

There will also be growing emphasis on inclusivity as a key benefit of edtech: For example, UAE launched a campaign to help low-income families unable to afford a laptop, computer, or tablet to engage in online learning.

In 2021, companies in the Middle East will need to be patient. When defining their strategy, it’s key to have a significant cushion, as this may not be the year of stellar ROI – more likely, it will be the year of baby-steps toward recovery. However, the region’s start-up scene that is only getting bigger presents some great opportunities.

Even at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, venture capitalists took long positions, with $659 million invested in MENA-based start-ups.

Sudip Saha is managing director and co-founder of Future Market Insights