Investing in the age of magic money – outlook for 2021 and beyond

This is the time of the year when we present our Global Investment Outlook. We released our publication in January and held our client event this Tuesday. Yes, it is later than some of our competitors, for one reason: We report in detail how we did in the previous year – they don’t, which is unthinkable for us.

That said, let me tell you why we have titled our investment outlook “Investing in the Age of Magic Money” and how it impacts the investment landscape.

2020 has been a year of shocks and responses. A double shock: a global pandemic, and a global recession. A dual response: on the healthcare front, the vaccines became available in less than a year, amazingly. On the economic front, the response, facing an absolute emergency, has been to implement the so-called Modern Monetary Theory, MMT in short, which we nickname “Magic Money Time”.

The principle of MMT is simple. As long as a country can create money, it cannot default on its public debt denominated in its own currency. By having fiscal policies, i.e. the budget, funded by monetary policy, i.e. the printing press, public debt and deficits are not an issue. The supporters of MMT see them as a formidable tool to create surplus for the people: funding infrastructure, healthcare, education, as well as potentially new and radical ideas such as “helicopter money” or universal income. So far, in practice, the German Republic of Weimar did that a hundred years ago, and it didn’t end well. Japan, however, has a perfect coordination between the government borrowing and the creation of money from the central bank since 2013. The country’s debt to GDP is approaching 250 percent, with no debt crisis, low-interest rates, and not even inflation. Magic.

The rest of the world was sceptical but the Covid-19 situation instantly lifted all taboos. Governments had no choice but to spend to avoid economic devastation. Money had to be available in quantity and at no cost, so central banks followed, zeroing interest rates, and creating trillions out of thin air. They lent this ocean of liquidity, by buying bonds, so that governments spend. Amounts are massive: The US public deficit should approach 20 percent of its GDP and in Europe, according to McKinsey, the total economic response to the COVID crisis is 30 times bigger than the present value of the Marshall Plan.

This is to us the most important driver for investments, with distinct consequences over distinct horizons.

Over the medium term, let’s say 2021, it is a strong tailwind. Economic activity will be boosted by both a preserved capacity to spend and additional fiscal stimulus to kick-start the post-pandemic recovery. The best example is the $1,900 billion package currently pushed by the Biden administration. In such a context, we have a reasonably positive outlook for 2021. Yes, valuations are expensive in absolute, but not relative to interest rates. Historically, each time the cycle was favourable but valuations were not, the cycle won and cyclical assets rose. We thus start the year with an overweight on equities versus bonds, and we believe that for the latter, 2021 will be about coupon clipping, not capital appreciation. For this reason, we favour the highest yielding segments within the fixed income universe.

Economic activity will be boosted by both a preserved capacity to spend and additional fiscal stimulus to kick-start the post-pandemic recovery.

Now the bad news. Magic money impacts the long-term investment outlook, and not favourably. First, with ultra-low interest rates and elevated equity valuations, returns will be lower. We have borrowed performance from the future and we will normalise. Second, on the risk side, MMT has created new concerns: inflation, currency debasement, and excessive speculation and zombie companies. And there is of course the crucial question. Will magic money end, when, and what will happen then?

Our response for the long-term is a cold analysis of expectable returns under this new era. The results are clear: Emerging Markets are more appealing than ever, and better positioned to cushion the future shocks of the normalization of the imbalances created by MMT. This is why we have reshuffled our long-term strategic asset allocation in this direction.

So in a nutshell, we start 2021 with a constructive stance, but are aware that the tactical playbook may have changed, from the “buy the dip” of last year to something more of a “sell on strength”. Why is it so? Because last year, the investors’ community was terrified and way too defensively positioned. This year, the optimism is much more consensual, which creates vulnerability. We are ready to adapt as we did last year, with double-digit returns for our three recommended profiles.

Wealth management is anyway about the long-term, and on that horizon, we are confident in emerging markets to play a larger role in portfolios. All the details are available in our publication on our website as well as, imminently, a replay of our presentation. Stay safe.

Maurice Gravier, chief investment officer, Emirates NBD.