How the UAE can become the Switzerland of the Middle East

With the UAE boasting total private wealth of $870 billion and attracting over 35,000 high network individuals (HNWIs) since the turn of the century, according to a new report by New World Wealth, the country is fast becoming a global wealth management hub.

In recent weeks, this development has been evident. Leading financial services companies, namely Citigroup and HSBC, have spotted the opportunity announcing plans to grow their wealth management businesses in the Middle East.

However, while large global private banks will focus on onboarding clients with a net worth of at least US$3 million, the real opportunity for the UAE’s local financial institutions is with the mass-affluent or emerging high-net-worth clients.

This is the market segment which holds the most potential and can help transform the UAE into the Switzerland of the Middle East for wealth management.

The technological opportunity

The mass affluent and emerging HNWIs are benefiting from the rapid development of technology driven innovation. While terms like robo-advisory were esoteric, nebulous concepts just a few years back, now they are mainstream offerings in more developed markets. All this has been aided by tremendous strides in technology and AI, which have been accelerated by Covid-19.

Increasing numbers of investors have begun using fintech and robo-advisers to meet their investment goals thus lending support to our hypothesis of future technology-led disruption in the wealth management arena.

This is where the UAE, with its avowed strategy of leading growth through technology, will enable its leading financial institutions to up their game and compete with the big boys.

We believe digitized wealth management services are set to take off substantially in the UAE. And, it is imperative that local banks take the front seat and lead this drive, not wait passively for the rest of the world to lead.

Need for local banks to realise the UAE’s wealth management potential

While good progress is being made, to grow as a true wealth management hub, the UAE needs to make changes.

More government support, a commitment to improving regulations, bespoke product offerings and local banks’ upping the ante on wealth management, are all needed to help the UAE achieve the global wealth management status of which it is capable.

Local banks particularly need to continue building their internal capabilities, hiring top talent and expanding their bespoke investment offerings to rival international players.

The mass affluent and emerging HNWIs are seeking investment advice and support to help achieve their investments objectives. Diversification is the name of the game. Investors want exposure to a wide array of asset classes, geographies and sectors.

However, differentiation is key. Homogeneity in approach needs to be eradicated and unique offerings built, partnering with fintechs if required, or indeed building their own digitised products and services to attract and cater for the mass affluent.

The UAE needs to get to a place where homegrown financial institutions are managing more Gulf wealth. GCC investors want to work with local banks, but local banks have some way to go to provide access to global investment opportunities.

Besides providing attractive products and services for local wealth, they also need to expand their focus to attract global wealth into the UAE, Foreign HNWIs need access to attractive investments in the UAE and the wider GCC.

Once a local bank makes these moves, with technology at its core and with the support of regulators and government entities, that is when we can expect real disruption in the mass affluent segment of wealth management to take place.

The boom is coming

According to Knight Frank’s Wealth Report 2020, over the next five years the number of HNWIs ($1 million+) is to increase by 12 per cent on average and UHNWIs ($30 million+) by over 26 per cent over the same period. The UAE will be home to 23 per cent of these UHNWIs.

The UAE’s Golden Visa regulations and the new UAE citizenship for select foreigners are a welcome move that will encourage investment, retain talent and support the wealth management industry.

More and more expatriates are now be looking to move to the UAE. We have already, for instance, seen a wave of Indians pumping money into real estate, and more are to come.

When Covid-19 hit, investors’ instant reaction was to batten down the hatches. That mood has now changed.

Markets have come back with a vengeance surpassing pre-Covid highs. This has emboldened investors to take on more risk, and the mass affluent and emerging HNWIs are looking to the UAE for answers. The time is now to seize this opportunity.

Faheem Aziz is CEO of Safa Capital, a leading private wealth manager and corporate advisory firm which acts as DFSA approved sponsors and compliance advisors to companies listing on Nasdaq Dubai. Safa Capital is headquartered in DIFC, and regulated and authorised by the DFSA