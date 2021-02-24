Moon-bound without a safety net, why life insurance matters

When Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins set off for the moon, they didn’t have life insurance. The trio, with no better option, resorted to cashing in on their fame by signing hundreds of envelopes and postcards in hopes that should they not return home, the items would be valuable enough to provide for their families.

Put simply, it was life insurance in the form of autographs.

Insurance, by definition, has always been a reactive industry because the compensation is provided only if an unfortunate event takes place. This is why the decision to buy life insurance is often met with hesitation, confusion or even denial. After all, people rarely want to be confronted with their own mortality.

When it comes to protecting yourself and loved ones with life insurance, it is important to separate fact from fiction.

I have debunked seven of the most common myths about life insurance to help make more informed decisions.

Myth 1: Life insurance is expensive

Many consumers overestimate the cost of a life insurance policy. The truth is that a bare-bones type of life insurance makes it an affordable coverage option – anywhere from 5 to 10 times cheaper than whole life insurance policies.

The chart below demonstrates the pricing difference between a term and whole life insurance policy:

Methodology: Illustrative monthly premium rates based on 20-year term life policy for a non-smoker male; for Legacy Pro (Tem) and while 20-year premium term for whole of life policy for a non-smoker male Lifetime Pro (Whole of Life) USD denominated policies offered by MetLife Gulf for RAKBANK customers in 2021. USD : AED = 1 : 3.6735.

The affordability of term life insurance makes it the best life insurance option for most people. The relatively high cost of whole life insurance is only recommended for people with particular circumstances, such as a high-net-worth-individuals or those with lifelong dependents.

Myth 2: My employee insurance benefit is sufficient

The catch is that employee group life insurance typically does not provide the amount of coverage that most people need. Optimal coverage is at least 10 to 12 times your annual income. Unless your employee group life policy offers optimal coverage and you are thinking of working at the same company for the rest of your life, this misconception can be unrealistic. You will be vulnerable once you leave the company – or lose your job. If your employee life insurance coverage is low, it may not be enough to help sustain your family when you are no longer around to provide for them.

Myth 3: Young people do not need life insurance

Accidents can happen at any age. Life insurance gives you coverage against possible critical illnesses, disability, and even accidental death. Another reason why everyone should consider a lifelong or a term life insurance as early as possible is that the policy will cost more as you age, as you are more likely to develop health issues. So, lock in the cheaper rates for the rest of your life while you are young and healthy.

Myth 4: It is better to have savings than insurance

It is important to have savings, but you may not have enough time to save up enough if you develop a critical illness or become disabled in your mid-30s, for example. Opt for a term life insurance with suitable riders if you want to have a less expensive insurance policy that would still give you adequate coverage. Besides, you never know when you might use up your savings for something else such as travelling or buying a house.

Myth 5: It is a ‘set it and forget it’ solution

Life insurance is not a ’set it and forget it’ financial solution. As circumstances change, so do coverage needs. It is important to review your coverage regularly to ensure that they have both the amount and the type of policy that is right for you.

Myth 6: Buying life insurance in my home country is cheaper

Life expectancy in the UAE is much higher than most developing countries, and since insurance is all about the risk of dying too early, a higher average life expectancy helps insurers price products competitively. No matter where you eventually set up your life insurance policy, as a prudent risk management practice, consider buying it from multiple companies, with different term lengths that expire as you pay down your debts. Choose wisely, diversify risk and save money.

Myth 7: If you have health issues, you cannot get life insurance

Generally, the younger and healthier you are, the lower your premium rates will be. Certain pre-existing medical conditions including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, and depression are likely to raise the price of premiums – and if severe enough, can disqualify you from getting coverage altogether. Every life insurance company evaluates each medical condition differently in their underwriting process, so it is important to shop around for an insurer that offers the best premium rates.

It seems that people do recognize the need to protect themselves and their families, however, there seems to be disconnect between what they know they should be doing and actually taking steps to put cover in place. There is no one-size-fits-all plan, and some people do not need insurance at all.

Regardless of the decision you make when it comes to life insurance, it should be an informed one, especially if you intend to stay in the country long term. After all, in the case of unforeseen circumstances, you might not have the fame to sign memorabilia like the Apollo 11 astronauts as a substitute for life insurance.

Frederic De Melker, Managing Director of Personal Banking at RAKBANK.