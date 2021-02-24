Companies need clear environment, social, and governance strategies to attract talent

It’s hard not to notice that the air has been a lot cleaner, and the skies are brighter at night. In some parts of the world where pollution is especially bad, the change has been dramatic. Covid-19, if anything, has highlighted the impact that industrial activity and transportation have had on the environment.

It is estimated that 70 percent of global organisations are currently re-visiting and reshaping their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria.

However, to succeed – and to attract new talent – companies need to consider three things: their purpose, their ESG impact, and their operating models.

Economists, politicians and environmentalists have started to gamble on what a post-pandemic world will look like. One possibility will be an outpouring interest in creating a more sustainable economy, and growth in demand for investment opportunities that emphasise ESG issues.

But what is ESG and why is it so important for organisations?

An environmental impact is a strategy that includes a company’s climate impact, carbon emission, waste production, and general environmental behaviours and ways to effectively manage these resources.

A social impact strategy includes how a company treats its clients and workers and how they ensure diversity in management and the workforce. In other words, it’s all about labour management, health and safety, and human capital development.

A governance strategy impact includes how a company is governed and how well it is operating. Think board diversity, executive pay, and accounting.

ESG is another way investors and future talent can assess a company’s performance and its social impact without looking at its balance sheet or reports.

Why are companies now looking at reshaping their operating model to highlight ESG?

In 2019, Gen Z outnumbered millennials, making up 32 percent of the world’s 7.7-billion population and they are expected to cause an influx of roughly 60 million job seekers in the next decade. The date is showing that they do not want to work for companies that are not protecting the environment and positively impacting society. They favour companies that stand for what they believe is right and have a clear purpose. Therefore, talent attraction, engagement, and retention depend on companies having a clear purpose and transparently managing their ESG strategy. Investors are looking at companies under a new lens and are interested in investing in companies that can guarantee their own sustainability in the future. It is estimated that ESG investment will reach $30 trillion in the coming years. Society is holding companies to a higher standard, reflecting directly on sales, public opinion, and reputation.

Communicating the above to your future and current talent is key for your purpose and ESG strategies to have an impact and result in your business growth. Your ESG strategy should be weaved within your employee experience, starting from onboarding and ending with offboarding.

Gihan Hyde is CEO and founder of Communique Global.