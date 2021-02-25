Rising bond yields grab the market’s attention

The reflation trade has continued recently with accommodative economic policies, encouraging vaccine news and better-than-expected earnings all contributing to the positive mood in markets. This environment has seen global stocks go on a 13-day winning run, its longest run since 2003 and Japan’s Nikkei stock market hit 30-year highs. Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies have been on a tear, the best performing asset over the last 12 months, with Bitcoin smashing through the $56,000 barrier.

Of course, the upbeat nature of markets is bad for bond markets with prices sinking, and yields surging. Remember, price moves inversely to a bond’s yield because an investor buying the bond has to pay more for the same return. The well-watched US 10-year Treasury yield is up more than 45 basis points since the start of the year and has burst through the March 2020 liquidity top, touching 1.38 percent. These pre-Covid-19 levels of yield are suggesting that the markets are getting much more optimistic about economic growth expectations. However, they are also signaling that inflationary pressures are building, and if the pace of the bond market selloff goes too quickly, then risky markets – like equities – will get hurt as investors look at more attractive yields elsewhere.

The focus for all markets is increasingly on the US Federal Reserve and any hints as to when they may veer away from their ultra-easy monetary policies, even allowing for the new stimulus package expected to be agreed in the near future. Reassurances that the Fed won’t seek to take away the stimulus punchbowl more aggressively are ever important, in the face of faster inflation. So far, this has been backed up by members of the FOMC who have continued to strike a dovish tone, emphasizing how it would harm job creation.

Another asset enjoying the stimulus party is oil, up more than two-thirds since October and trading comfortably above $60 per barrel. Clearly, OPEC+ cuts announced by Saudi Arabia at the start of the year have sped up the rebalancing and tightening process. This is set to ensure that the market will continue to draw down inventories over the first quarter of the year, even despite the wave of lockdowns seen in January. Demand recovery too, is playing its part as the world moves closer towards some form of normality, although this process may prove somewhat longer and more staggered than is currently expected.

Oil is also being bid up as it is seen as an inflation hedge, along with all commodities. Indeed, some prominent investment banks are calling the start of a new “supercycle” with the most bullish forecasts towards the $100 mark, a level not seen since 2014. Fiscal stimulus is forecast to boost consumption as the pandemic abates, just as investment in new production has been sucked out of the industry. While this disconnect between supply and demand may see prices rise further, next month’s OPEC+ meeting will be important with regards to production cuts, with those from Saudi Arabia expiring at the end of March.

Hussein Sayed is the Chief Market Strategist at FXTM.