Is 2021 the year for emerging markets?

As we look forward to an economic recovery, emerging markets equities present significant potential for growth. Expected to benefit from a vaccine-led recovery, strong cyclical rebound, and a weaker dollar, many market participants are looking for emerging markets to outperform in 2021. This set of equities was often overlooked in the past decade due to its underperformance and tendency to yield flat earnings. Interestingly, emerging markets started performing well in 2020 as the global coronavirus pandemic flattened other markets.

In fact, MSCI EM, the most used emerging market equity benchmark, was up 18.7 percent in 2020, outperforming the S&P 500 (+18.4 percent) and MSCI Europe (+5.9 percent), beating developed markets (DM) for the first time since 2017.

As we progress into the new year and the economy continues to recover, we’re leaning towards our key prediction covered in our 2021 Outlook: Embrace the global recovery by investing in emerging market equities.

Decoding emerging markets

Emerging markets is a fairly broad term, including over 20 countries from Latin America to Eastern Europe, to Asia. There are two categories of emerging markets: the commodity bloc, and the manufacturing bloc. Both have very different characteristics and macro drivers.

The manufacturing bloc, which consists of Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, and Mexico, tends to move in tandem with developed markets’ economic cycles and with global equities. The commodity bloc comprises South America, Africa, Russia and the Middle East, and tends to offer more diversification and more exposure to strong cyclical growth.

Investors in emerging markets should keep these differences in mind, as there are diversification benefits of investing in certain segments of both blocs.

The Middle East

The Middle East belongs to the commodity bloc of emerging markets. As the global economy becomes more optimistic and forward-looking, countries in the Middle East may present significant potential too. Although the region is characterized by considerable economic diversity, differences in business landscapes, and dependence on oil prices, countries such as UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait have become important centres of innovation and investment. Many Gulf countries are making considerable efforts towards diversifying their economies, enhancing the ease of doing business, and have also created free zones to attract foreign direct investment. These countries are also adopting educational reforms and establishing innovation and technology hubs to develop the skills of their native populations. Due to the favourable infrastructure, stable business environment, and technological advancements in the region, the Middle East has significant growth prospects, and is expected to thrive in the next few years.

When commodity prices do well, emerging markets tend to perform better as well.

In terms of the economic healing as the health crisis progresses, the International Monetary Fund expects that the Middle East will have a relatively gradual recovery process in 2021. This recovery will be varied across the region and will also be determined by the progress of vaccine distribution.

What drives emerging markets’ performance?

Emerging Markets tend to perform well when global trade is improving, commodity prices are resilient, and the US dollar is weak.

In terms of trade, exports are often the most unstable part of the emerging market growth cycle, and largely determine the overall the economies’ currency. More trade means higher profits and a stronger currency for the economy. In addition, commodities have often been correlated with emerging market performance. When commodity prices do well, emerging markets tend to perform better as well. Lastly, a weaker dollar leads to easier financial conditions for many emerging market countries, as well as companies that earn revenue in local currency but pay debt service in dollars. This could support the recovery in emerging market countries and can allow opportunities equities in the region to perform well.

Of course, emerging market equities are not for every portfolio or investor. Volatility should be expected and sell-offs can be sudden. Nevertheless, we do think emerging market equities are in a favourable position to benefit from a healing global economy.

Overall, we have come to the conclusion that emerging markets have the potential to produce above-market returns as the economy heals. A still-improving global economy, robust demand for technology, strong virus containment, a modestly weakening US dollar, all strengthen our outlook for emerging markets to outperform this year.

Tara Smyth, Managing Director & Market Manager for MENA at JP Morgan Private Bank.