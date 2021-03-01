How having a personal brand can help drive personal or entrepreneurial success

Whether an employee or an entrepreneur, everyone is unique and in this day, most people have an online presence. And it is this unique presence that can be honed to create a personal brand.

Whether you’re working toward success in the traditional sense of career progression and wealth or pursuing a different type of success, a personal brand is important.

It’s up to us to create a real impression of who we actually are, even if pursuing success in the three intrinsic elements Daniel Pink says are important: autonomy, mastery and purpose.

Personal branding enables us all to take note of what sets us apart and ultimately allows us to be able to stand out, to be noticed and to be taken credibly.

When your personal brand is on point and clear, you become more visible. Potential customers, clients, vendors, press and even companies looking to hire, will more easily be able to find you.

Now, more than ever, people want to engage with people personally and professionally who appear authentic, and the easiest and fastest way to do this is leveraging your personal brand.

Throughout the past 15 years, I have built my personal brand alongside my business, which has led to greater opportunities personally and professionally.This has landed me the chance to work with premium luxury brands like Chanel and Louis Vuitton. I have been invited to speak to Arsenal Football Club in the UK (thankfully not about football), asked to deliver a TEDx talk, and mentored business professionals from Harvard Business School. All of these achievements have resulted in the recognition of my personal brand and increased sales within my business.

As an entrepreneur, enhancing your personal brand can undoubtedly drive further opportunities.

I have witnessed firsthand the power of developing a personal brand, as those I have mentored have grown progressively once they have clarity in what their message is and who they are.

Each and every client I have work with gets a renewed sense of energy and direction and that enables them to fast forward their business success, which ultimately leads to personal success too.

Recently, Catherine Broad, the Venue Matchmaker, doubled her business enquiries in a matter of weeks after the clarified her messaging and boosted her visibility with her target audience through strengthening her personal brand.

It’s a fact that people buy from people they trust and with whom they can relate. Having a personal brand presence makes you more memorable to your audience. The more time you invest in your personal brand, the better off you’ll be when building relationships with clients and others you work with. They might not become clients straight away, but you can start to nurture, serve and educate your audience.

If you are in the market of doing something that someone else does, there is a high chance you have a similar message. But by having a personal brand it will help you to stand out from your competition and also increase the opportunity of referrals from friends and fellow entrepreneurs. They will remember what you do and know how you can help them.

Personal branding is for everyone

What, however, if you don’t run your own business? Having a personal brand help you fast track your career over your colleagues.

The job market is more competitive than ever, and showcasing your capabilities over another candidate will help elevate your job prospects. Having a personal brand gives you visibility in your industry that can, and almost certainly will, lead to better job offers.

Not only that, when you develop your personal brand you are seen as a thought leader in your industry. Think about Sheryl Sandberg and Beth Comstock, who was the CMO and Vice Chair of Innovation at General Electric (GE). They both leveraged from their personal brands after roles within organisations to write books and share learnings based on their experiences with the roles they had.

There is no escaping this trend. Even if you don’t have a digital footprint, employers may end up thinking ‘what are they hiding’ or ‘have they not achieved what they say they have on their CV’.

It is better to take control of your personal brand, as it will put you in the driver’s seat. It’s about being seen as real, authentic, and letting others see who you really are. The only way to do this is to present yourself in the best possible light. Personal branding isn’t going anywhere, so start today and make your digital footprint more visible.