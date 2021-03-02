How employers can keep workers happy as coronavirus makes healthcare a higher priority

As with all great crises, the coronavirus has been a teacher. It has caused all of us to re-evaluate our lives, routines and goals. Governments are thinking about emergency-preparedness strategies as never before. Private enterprises are thinking about business continuity as never before. And individuals are thinking about their health as never before. According to a recent study by Aetna International, 81 percent of UAE workers rate their mental health as more important to them now than ever and 88 percent believe this of their physical health.

Consequently, employees are now more heavily scrutinizing their health benefits and are looking at employers to respond with more comprehensive plans. Seventy-two percent of UAE workers expect employers to prioritize mental healthcare more in the age of Covid-19, while 63 percent expect this regarding physical health. Some 76 percent agreed that comprehensive health insurance has never been more important, and two-thirds said their employer should be spending more on health benefits.

There are signs that UAE employers are rising to the challenge. Two thirds of UAE-based human resource professionals have observed the expectation from the workforce that organizations need to take more responsibility for employee health and wellbeing outside of working hours.

The new normal is not elastic

We have all noticed by now the widespread sentiment that when we emerge from the era of lockdowns and social distancing in the region, our old norms are unlikely to snap back into place. Too much investment has been applied to changing business models in the name of continuity, and too much evidence suggests that employees will demand the retention of flexibility in their working conditions.

The same will apply to health benefits. Employers will now leverage those benefits to compete for the retention of talent. But in an age of light purses and hyper-competitiveness, how can employers strike a balance between the retention of vital talent and minimizing the cost of plans?

First, employers must get to grips with their current plan, exploring its detail with the broker and provider. For example, does it already grant access to telemedicine, mental health and self-care apps? Regular reviews involving both broker and provider should be conducted to stay current on what is available for members.

Employee assistance programs (EAPs) need to be explained to members. Often, they are offered free of charge to insured parties, but employees may be unaware of the benefits included. Corporate-awareness campaigns for EAPs may bridge many expectation gaps for post-coronavirus employees, as such programs help them maintain wellbeing and work-life balance through a range of coaching and counselling services.

Data, data everywhere

Another strategy that may help employers to manage costs and keep employees happy without reinventing their plans is to engage in some data analytics. Ranging from simple heuristic business intelligence to big data and machine learning, analytics are making the world go round for just about every industry. Manufacturers use it for predictive maintenance. Retailers use it to enhance customer experience. Why shouldn’t employers use it to understand demographics, benefit usage within a plan, and the gaps that can be easily plugged with existing offerings or supplemented with new ones?

If, for example, your analytics tell you that the most expensive providers in your chosen provider network are rarely used, then you can narrow your network on renewal without greatly impacting employee satisfaction. Or if you learn that your staff would appreciate a broader range of wellbeing or mental health benefits while dental benefits are offered but underused, you may consider swapping one out for the other.

Employee awareness of benefits may also need to be improved. Regular refreshers are a must and should include a hard sell of preventative tools such as EAPs. Employers should demand participation from health-insurance providers to supply literature and digital resources for the education of members.

Brokers also have a part to play in optimizing plan usage. They should facilitate direct contact between insurer and employer to make sure employers are made aware of promotions such as in-company wellness days and reduced-cost health checks from certain providers.

How did we do?

All that is left is evaluation. Once all stakeholders are educated and invested in the new plan-optimization strategies, programs can be more reliably evaluated to improve future benefits. After all your efforts, are plans widely understood? How are they being used?

For example, are a small percentage of employees using a large percentage of benefits, or is it the other way round? What can you do to promote usage of the right benefits for the optimum wellbeing of members? And how far are you from total member satisfaction?

Certainly, the expense of comprehensive coverage does not mean that employers should give up trying to improve on benefits. By taking the necessary steps, they can remain competitive in a crowded labour market and ensure that talent retention remains high. But they will also find that employees are not just attracted and made loyal by the health benefits themselves, but by the enhanced quality of life that comes from prioritizing the maintenance of health over the treatment of illness.

Catherine Darroue, Senior Director of Customer Proposition, EMEA, at Aetna International