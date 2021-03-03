Banking on green investment to drive climate action

As big oil’s economic grasp is loosened amid volatile market dynamics and the ongoing global pandemic, unsustainable business models and investment strategies are being cast aside as the global investing community increases its appetite for improved financial disclosures and greener horizons.

In light of the Abu Dhabi Global Market’s (ADGM) recent forecast that sustainable investment will aid economic recovery in 2021, corporate entities in the Middle East face a compelling proposition. On one hand, they’re presented with an opportunity to fully engage as financial backers of the ensuing clean energy transition and take aggressive measures to build back better in the post-pandemic world. On the contrary, organisations that delay this call to action face stagnation as their competitors or industry peers embrace and reap the rewards of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investments – which promise both environmental and economic merit.

Although progressive transformation towards cleaner, greener environmental initiatives may seem more conceivable now in comparison to recent decades, we need a firmer pledge from companies in our region to reduce emissions, disclose financial risks related to climate change, and intensify the actions and investments needed for a sustainable low carbon future.

The lukewarm transition to a 1.5°C world

A collective sense of urgency needs to be instilled in order to limit global warming and negate the alarming impacts of pressing climate issues such as warming oceans, desertification and increased heat waves. The task force on climate-related financial disclosures (TCFD) and the sustainable development goals (SDGs) are a step in the right direction, but failure to act now could spell disaster for the future of our planet.

Although to date we’ve witnessed a lukewarm transition to limit global warming to 1.5°C – an amicable target set out by the landmark Paris Agreement – promising signals are arising from several corners of the world. Many governments have used the past 12 months to shift the focus towards a sustainable future. US President Joe Biden has undone the work of his predecessor and shown the nation’s strong intent to support the green recovery by signing a slew of climate directives during his first full week in office, including an executive order to re-join the Paris Agreement. At the World Economic Forum’s Davos conference held last week, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres stressed the importance of the green transition, stating that “every country, city, financial institution and company” has a degree of responsibility to formulate viable solutions that put our earth on a path to net zero emissions by 2050.

To ensure our world has a fighting chance, we need to ensure money is being invested in solutions such as renewable energy, smart infrastructure, efficient resource management, and strategic concepts such as net zero and circular economy initiatives. However, a complete transition to a greener global economy requires investment, and a lot of it. Based on recent figures from Morgan Stanley, we need over $50 trillion of investment to reach a net zero emission position by 2050.

In the Middle East, companies, industry bodies and the public sector are warming up to the fact that climate change poses threats to society, business and the environment. With the world keeping a close eye on the region as pinnacle events like Dubai Expo 2020 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup prepare to open, sustainable legacies have been embodied by many GCC nations to align and lead the global agenda on sustainable development.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 zest for creating a sustainable future also includes future investment generation as a core tenet driving its holistic environmental outlook and green trajectory. While these sustainable optics are vital in a warming world, igniting further trust in the region will be the spark needed for global investors to pay more attention to the Middle East’s burgeoning desire to flip the green switch.

Building trust through disclosure

Trust in the global economy has been bolstered by a collective resolve to deliver tangible progress on climate change.

As seen via global examples like New Zealand, United Kingdom and Canada, where reporting and disclosure on climate change has been made mandatory for listed companies using TCFD recommendations, governments and shareholders are demanding greater transparency and disclosure on ESG related risks so they can focus their investments on sustainable outcomes; not just financial returns, but also social and environmental dividends.

In a recent study titled ‘Advancing Meaningful Climate Action Through TCFD Disclosure’ WSP found that whilst disclosures of this nature are gaining traction, more work needs to be done. Regionally, the Middle East has only two entities, First Abu Dhabi Bank and the UAE Insurance Authority, which have committed to supporting the TCFD. This highlights that whilst we have an increased level of companies reporting on ESG topics, we still have a long way to go.

Everyone has a role to play in destigmatising investment in the Middle East. Based on ADGM’s positive outlook and the launch of the UAE Sustainable Finance Framework 2021-2031, the UAE is putting the wider region on the map as a credible source of sustainable financial activity and a beacon for alluring authentic investor interest. It’s now up to everyone else to do their bit and build strength in numbers to halt the climate crisis together.

To bank on a better, greener future, we need to put planning in motion to promote climate transparency that builds trust and promotes bold climate action across all sectors – our future depends on it.

Daniel Gribbin, Corporate Sustainability Lead, WSP Middle East.