Will the race to upskill be the solution to economic recovery post-coronavirus?

The International Labour Organization (ILO) estimated that the pandemic is said to have cost economies 114 million full-time jobs in 2020, amounting to $3.6 trillion in global income losses – the equivalent to 4.4 percent of global GDP. The economic case for encouraging lifelong learning thus continues to remain a global priority and a core component of national workforce planning agendas as we rebuild our economies post-pandemic.

However, we ought to consider if lifelong learning and upskilling schemes do truly work for all and if it helps realise its intended target of achieving economic progress against the backdrop of the unprecedented changes we find ourselves amidst.

In this digital age, lifelong learning and upskilling fuelled by tech acceleration are regarded as crucial enablers towards tackling issues of unemployment and stagnating economic growth. The interplay between technology and education and training schemes globally has been increasingly perceived to be a magic-bullet solution towards resolving labour market imbalances and has become a central component of international agendas such as the United Nation’s sustainable development goals. However, what is often overlooked, is the idea of the polarisation of the labour force and the resulting decline of middle-class workers, thus compelling us to question the broad-brush approaches surrounding workforce planning and training strategies today.

Adult education and lifelong learning are not new concepts. They were first recognised in 1919 as a part of post-World War reconstruction efforts to steer countries and their citizens onto a path of development, calling on individuals to engage in further learning for three reasons: economic progress, personal development and social inclusiveness. A century later, lifelong learning still maintains its relevance across global policy arenas and was the centre of much of the discussion and debate during last month’s Davos Agenda.

Today, buzzwords such as “Industry 4.0” and the “future of work” often spark sentiments of uncertainty and fear about the measures needed to best protect individuals, sectors and economies in the imminent future. Upskilling the global workforce to bridge the digital divide has been highlighted as a global priority calling on the public and private sectors to enable more resilient, inclusive and sustainable economies. However, the misconception that is often transmitted, is that every individual ought to upskill and develop capabilities to join the league of the ‘highly-skilled’ digitally-adept workforce. Similarly, claims of skill shortages across industries and economies seem to be quite simplistic and overstated, thereby ignoring the underlying polarisation of the labour market.

The polarisation of work illustrates a divergence within our labour markets, induced by technological disruption, innovation and automation. As such, these shifts have led to an increased demand for well-paying skilled jobs at one end of the spectrum, requiring non-routine cognitive skills, but also a high demand for low-skilled and low-wage jobs at the other end of the spectrum, demanding non-routine manual skills. This phenomenon thus paints us a picture of both, wage and job polarisation, with more workers in demand at the top and bottom of the wage distribution but less so, for middle-wage jobs entailing of more routine forms of work.

There is no doubt that skills will continue to be regarded as the currency of the future. However, a more nuanced approach is required to ensure that initiatives concerning adult education and lifelong learning do not oversimplify the ever-changing reality, intricacies and dynamics of the global workforce. Specifically, we ought to ensure that jobs at lower skill levels receive equal attention and support in ensuring the sustainability of such trades and industries that are still crucial to a nation’s economy and society. It is thus worth considering if the push for upskilling along with technological adoption really creates prosperity for all or if it may have the adverse effect of perpetuating existing economic inequalities by focusing on higher skilled segments of the population.

It is not to say that job seekers should not pursue the opportunity of developing their skills and aiming for high-skilled work. There have been many instances where upskilling programs and opportunities have allowed for segments of the workforce to leapfrog and advance, however as a collective, there needs to be more consideration surrounding the masses and majority of the workforce and not just the minority. It is high time we cease to envision tech-based jobs as the benchmark for job seekers and the unemployed. Instead, we need to re-orient our perspectives by promoting jobs in emerging sectors and industries that often run parallel to the creation of high-skilled jobs by making them more attractive and in supporting adult learning schemes that cater to all skill levels.

The manner in which governments and economies will recover are shaped by the lessons and success models that are currently being developed today. Hence, it is paramount that in such times where the world is ready for a re-set towards a ‘new normal’, we need context-specific solutions in response to context-based labour market and economic issues – only then can we reap the benefits of lifelong learning.

Priyanka R. Bijlani is a long-time UAE resident and a labour policy analyst in the federal government. She is a graduate of the University of Oxford, having specialised in employability and higher education.