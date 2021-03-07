ICT talent development integral to becoming fully connected world

The current era is marked by an explosion of information, fueled by the development of technology, and strengthening the ICT talent ecosystem is more important than ever as investments to these sectors continue.

Artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, computer security, big data, the Internet of Things (IoT), and 5G – and the information and communication technology (ICT) sector as a whole – form the basic building blocks of our intelligent society.

These advanced technologies enable us to progress as a globally connected society – but we cannot fully benefit from them without investing in building the ICT talent ecosystem.

Technology is a key contributor to socio-economic growth and progress within the ICT field has facilitated improvements in transportation, agriculture, industry, and medicine. It has also enhanced the quality of the education system, providing a reliable online learning environment that has enabled education to continue throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

As we move beyond the pandemic, data collection will remain a large part of the world we live in, but vast amount of data available is worthless if we cannot make sense of it. The engineering and science communities are faced with a profound challenge relating to data communication and data analysis.

Data collection AI, big data techniques, statistical analysis, and data fusion enable us to extract value from data, using it to make informed decisions that can ultimately improve quality of life, but having the right talent to do so is key.

Talent is required to maintain the current momentum of digital progress. As one of the region’s leaders in ICT, the UAE has recognized the need to invest in the ICT talent ecosystem. Educators are turning to experts, such as Huawei, to form partnerships that enable students to learn the skills needed to enter and compete in a tech-driven job market.

At the American University of Ras Al Khaimah, we have recently introduced a new undergraduate program in AI to provide a solid education in this essential field. This program will be supported by state-of-the-art laboratories, in which faculty and students alike can explore the possibilities of AI, IoT, big data, and 5G. The on-campus Huawei ICT Academy provides our students with invaluable internship opportunities, giving them exposure to the latest technologies and providing them with the tools to become highly sought-after employees.

Investing in talent in this manner will not only build the ICT ecosystem – it will propel us towards realizing the sustainable, knowledge-based future envisioned by the UAE’s leaders. By forging partnerships between educators, global industry leaders, and the public sector, we can prepare a new generation of ICT experts who will lead us into a digitally-empowered tomorrow.

Dr Maen Takruri, Director, Center for Information, Communication and Networking Education and Innovation (ICONET), School of Engineering, American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK)