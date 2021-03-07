Looking back on International Women’s Day to look forward to greater equality

As we celebrate this International Women’s Day, it is critical to reflect on the past year to celebrate the moments in which we showed strength beyond measure, look honestly at where this crisis revealed weaknesses in our existing frameworks, and unpack potential opportunities for positive change.

On International Women’s Day last year, Covid-19 was just starting to take hold in countries around the world. One year later, it is incredible how much of the world has been changed by the pandemic.

Women have been uniquely impacted by the pandemic as work and school moved to the home and women found themselves taking on their traditional roles once again, but in new capacities.

Operating with grace

As with any crisis, the fallout of the pandemic has revealed cracks in long-standing institutions that may have otherwise gone unnoticed. Women, in particular, have been disproportionately affected by the crisis, and are more likely to shoulder the burdens of at-home caregiving, childcare, and distance learning.

In many places, this imbalance has led to women leaving full-time employment in record numbers. We are not seeing a mass exodus of women at Amazon, but we are continually learning from our employee data and evolving our policies that encourage work-life harmony. Leaders need to show grace at this time, provide guidance rather than instruction where possible, check the pulse of their workforce, and reset norms around flexibility so that employees can find what works best for them and avoid the difficult choice between career and family. Governments also can be proactive in creating more inclusive job markets. For example, the United Arab Emirates enacted several legislative reforms related to women’s economic participation over the last few years, including amendments to the laws regarding discrimination in the workplace and parental leave.

An opportunity to reset

At AWS re:Invent late last year, I had the honor of speaking with Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum. Professor Schwab believes that the pandemic “represents a rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect, reimagine, and reset our world.” In our chat, he detailed his vision of a world based on talent.

“Talent has become the new currency that fuels and sustain ventures, more so than money alone,” he told me.

Technology can be a powerful tool to foster the talents and skills that open opportunities for women in the future. We have the opportunity to democratize access to learning and create new pathways to employment, a mission that has been my passion for many years. Last year, Amazon set the ambitious goal of helping 29 million people grow their technical skills by 2025. We will provide training opportunities through existing AWS-designed programs, as well as develop new courses to meet a wide variety of schedules and learning goals. This is a massive opportunity to further bridge the technical skills gap and include underrepresented communities in the STEM fields.

Our biggest threat

Our ultimate threat is that we do not learn from the past year. I am reminded of something former PepsiCo CEO, and Amazon board member, Indra Nooyi said in my fireside chat with her recently. As we discussed the role of leadership during the pandemic, she rightly noted that when the crisis began, we simply didn’t have a playbook. No one knew what to do. Today, we need to look back on the past year and create this playbook to future-proof our businesses, families, and institutions. We need to learn from our mistakes and build on our strengths. We need to open pathways for employment, education, and support that are inclusive and we need to create tools for accessibility and ideas for not leaving anyone behind.

International Women’s Day has long been a moment to celebrate our successes, and this year is no exception. Under pressure that no one could have anticipated, women around the world demonstrated a spirit of innovation, community, and adaptability. With the hope of a post-pandemic world on the horizon, it is crucial that we build a future that is inclusive and accessible for generations of women to come.

Teresa Carlson, Vice President for Worldwide Public Sector and Industries, Amazon Web Services (AWS).