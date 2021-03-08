When women lead, companies succeed

On the global stage, we have seen how women run countries and economies differently than men. This year, we’ve watched it happen during the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.

And New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has been marked in complete contrast against her male counterparts across the world for her handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. New Zealand’s success in the fight against Covid-19 has been commended on an international scale.

From politics to business, we have seen female leaders engage and innovate in ways that have set them apart from their male counterparts.

Women have been historically criticised for showing vulnerability, which has been classed as a weakness, in the workplace or when in the spotlight.

But if 2020 taught us anything it is that this idea of an ‘emotional woman’ should once and for all be abolished.

It is time to rebrand the qualities of female leadership and encourage the next generation of women in charge. Women need to know that they too can compete and achieve at the highest levels, alongside their male counterparts, and not only that they can, but that they need to for the sake of our communities and our economies.

As a female-founded business, specialising in the beauty and wellness space, TishTash is and always will be unapologetically female – though there have been some accusations of sexism as we champion our stance.

Celebrating female leadership, all-female teams, and founders isn’t sexist at all – it’s essential.

To some, the idea of equality can feel like oppression and this International Women’s Day, I choose to challenge just that.

The UAE is a shining light in the region for female empowerment. We only have to look at the percentage of women at the top of government departments, entities and agencies to recognise the positive gender split encouraged and celebrated.

Female-owned businesses are encouraged and lauded frequently, although there are a number of less frequently discussed gaps to growth we need to address.

A lack of access to funding and gender pay gaps are issues that affect women disproportionately to men, and it is great to see new meaningful initiatives and conversations being created in 2021 to bridge these gaps.

What do women leaders bring to the table that men don’t?

Hiring decisions should be made on experience and culture fit, but at times of crisis we see women more able to ‘step up’ successfully to navigate choppy waters.

Stakes around women’s positions are usually high, and their output and performance often harshly judged. Harvard Business Review research led to discover that essentially, women outperform men consistently in competencies such as; taking initiative, agility, motivating and inspiring others, driving for results and decision making. The top scoring elements for women all have one thing in common – empathy.

Why is empathy important in leadership?

When women adopt a more ‘male’ style of leadership, they tend to come across as more stern or abrasive – it’s interesting because research shows that women are not necessarily more empathic than men, simply that societal norms ‘expect’ women to be, and these expectations require them to be more empathic in their leadership approach.

Relationship building, the ability to be agile and stay agile in business, managing staff and suppliers, have all been key strengths in the past year that have helped women shine in leadership roles. Anecdotally, we have seen great examples of this in the UAE itself this past year.

This is also a reminder that beyond confidence and charm, all leaders need to have empathic qualities going forward to do their jobs better in a new world order that we see from the ground up, in every aspect of our business lives, and what our consumers, clients and staff expect of us.

Empathy and flexibility are traits that have been both inherently undervalued in leadership, and brought to the forefront by women in charge.

What the world needs now is more of this, and if this means a change in leadership style for men at the helm, and hopefully more women taking their places at the ‘top table’, then we can learn the right lessons from times of crisis and create a more equal platform for gender equality and greater good.

Natasha Hatherall, CEO and founder of TishTash Marketing and Public Relations.