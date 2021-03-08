The cost of coronavirus on working women

It is June 2020: My diary has been wiped clean from previously scheduled work. I am tweaking my business proposition to focus more on psychological wellbeing and managing a growing list of coaching clients, many of whom are understandably experiencing heightened levels of stress. This is all while keeping on top of the family meal plans, endless grocery lists, cooking, cleaning and homeschooling. It’s hard and stressful. As a passionate advocate for working women, this led me to wonder, what is the impact of this pandemic on working women?

To understand this in greater detail I conducted a research study to consider the gender differences in Working From Home (WFH) on perceived levels of productivity, engagement and wellbeing during the Covid restrictions.

What we found was that 78 percent of our sample reported that they were as productive, if not more so while WFH during this period. This suggested that, despite everything that was going on, people still felt they were being productive at work. This was true for both men and women. Further, the verbatim comments revealed that this was facilitated by the lack of daily commute and being able to flexibly manage one’s own schedule.

In terms of engagement, however, only men reported being actively engaged in work during this time. This suggested that, while women felt they were being productive, they weren’t necessarily engaged.

Finally, we looked at wellbeing. As predicted, and as found in previous research, women reported higher levels of anxiety compared to men. In fact, the levels of anxiety we were seeing in the female population, were similar to those found in primary care patients. This was particularly evident for working mums and female primary breadwinners.

In conclusion, the outcomes of this study revealed that the majority of the workforce were productive while WFH during the Covid restrictions, but that women and, in particular, working mums and female primary breadwinners, were not engaged and were experiencing anxiety levels high enough to warrant medical intervention.

As a working mum myself, this outcome didn’t surprise me. I believe that one of the contributing factors to this stress and burnout is the ‘double shift’. This idea that traditionally, women will input more to unpaid domestic work on top of her full-time paid employment. This trend was evident in the research with more women reporting an increase in their input to household chores and homeschooling compared to men.

Further, although we didn’t look at it as part of this study, I’m now seeing a significant increase in the number of cases of burnout in the general population, particularly in working women which I believe to be attributed to this pandemic experience.

These findings have significant implications for employers. Having half a workforce who are not engaged and whose productivity is driven by anxiety, could have a significant impact on business outcomes. These outcomes include increased attrition rates as women leave the workplace, shortages in the talent pool, lack of innovation and negative impacts on profit and business sustainability.

From a global perspective, Covid has intensified work, childcare and household responsibilities. In a report by McKinsey & Company and LeanIn, they identified that as many as one in four women are considering downshifting their careers or leaving the workplace entirely because of the impact of Covid.

Consequently, if we don’t do something about this regression from the workforce now, it could result in as much as $1 trillion being lost from the global GDP by 2030.

So, what can we do:

Employers should consider offering fully flexible working policies to allow people to more effectively juggle the demands of work and home life.

Managers should be trained to recognise mental health issues and create psychological safe work environments where psychological wellbeing can be discussed and appropriately addressed.

Husbands need to be aware of the double shift and step up to take on household and caring responsibilities.

Most importantly, women need to be able to ask for help and know that they are not failing by doing so. They need to prioritise their wellbeing to add value to their work, their family and for themselves, now, and in the future.

Sarah Christensen is CEO of Christensen Consultancy.