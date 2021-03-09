How giving leads to gains

According to conventional wisdom, highly successful people have three things in common: motivation, ability, and opportunity. If we want to succeed, we need a combination of hard work, talent, and luck. There is however, a critical, often neglected fourth ingredient. Success depends heavily on how we approach our interactions with other people. Every time we interact with another person at work, we have a choice to make: Do we try to claim as much value as we can, or contribute value without worrying about what we receive in return?

In the New York Times and Wall Street Journal Bestseller: “Give & Take” – Adam Grant argues that the greatest untapped source of motivation, is a sense of service to others. Focusing on the contribution of our work to other people’s lives has the potential to make us more productive than thinking about helping ourselves.

Givers gain is the philosophy around this idea, and in 1985 Dr Ivan Misner founded a networking organization on the premise, using the tagline ‘change the way the world does business.’

This organization has now spread across more than 70 countries with over 275,000 active members who network weekly to help generate business opportunities.

In the latest book “Infinite Giving: The 7 Principles of Givers Gain”, the authors postulate that giving is transformational.

Authors Misner, Greg Davies and Julian Lewis lay out how giving transforms us, according to studies:

When people give to others, it activates regions of the brain associated with pleasure, social connection and trust, creating a “warm glow” effect.

People who volunteered with multiple organizations were 44 percent less likely to die over a five-year period than non-volunteers.

The more extensive the reciprocal altruism born of a social connection, the greater the advance towards health, wealth, and happiness.

Givers gain is about the law of reciprocity and if you want to achieve success through this law of reciprocity there are three things to remember.

Giving means helping others achieve success. You really need to think about and have a plan in your head as to how you can contribute to other people. How much time and energy can you spare for this? Do you actively seek out opportunities to help people?

You can volunteer to help out with something that is important to someone in your network. You can offer advice or support when they need help, when they are in a time of need. Or you can even work hard to connect someone to a valuable contact of yours.

The person who helps you will not necessarily be the person that you helped every time. Zig Ziglar, who passed away a few years ago used to say “if you help enough people get what they want, you will get what you want”. In other words, what goes around comes around.

If you focus intently on helping others, you will achieve success in the end, but it is not a transactional process.

Just understand that if it is all about building relationships, it may not come back around exactly from the person you last helped.

Getting involved and building meaningful relationships are integral to success. You have to do more than simply be present to be successful at networking. People show up at networking events, they meet people and simply hand out their business cards and wait for business to fall from the ceiling. Other people join online networks like LinkedIn, request a connection and start pitching their business. It doesn’t work that way.

Take time in getting to know the other person, what their goals are, their achievements, and what motivates them. Ask questions to learn how you can help them.

If you want to build a powerful personal network, you have to understand that networking is not the end, but it is certainly the means to growing a business. The law of reciprocity is all about giving and supporting and helping others so that they, in fact, help you in return.

We can all make a difference in people’s lives starting today. And that difference starts with a transformational change within us, how we deal with people around us, and the world beyond them.

Bijay Rajnikantt Shah is the National Director for Business Network International (BNI) in the United Arab Emirates & Qatar and Co-National Director for BNI Kenya & Uganda.