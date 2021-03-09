Reverse culture shock is real, and it’s not fun

On August 1, 2020, I donned a mask, a face shield and surgical gloves and stepped onto an Emirates aircraft bound for Washington DC – leaving Dubai after six years as a resident.

I was by no means alone. Dubai’s population dropped by a whopping 8.4 percent in 2020 as expatriates left in mass amid the economic upheaval caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to figures recently released by S&P Global Ratings. In the wider region, the GCC saw a 4 percent population drop.

While in my case the pandemic only accelerated – rather than caused – my departure, the end result was the same: I was headed back to a country I was alarmingly unfamiliar with after 10 years living abroad in the UAE, UK and Mexico.

I left the UAE fully expecting a degree of reverse culture shock, which the US State Department defines as “the psychological, emotion and cultural aspects of re-entry.” What I didn’t expect was just how stark the contrasts would be. Among the first changes I noticed was that, at least compared to Dubai, Washington DC – and other US metropolises – are very much big cities with big city problems.

Take crime, for example: The afternoon I arrived back, I watched a press conference in which local officials addressed a wave of armed car jackings that had swept across the city during the pandemic. More recently, a criminal fell to his death from a high-rise apartment just a block from my own after breaking into apartments and assaulting residents.

That’s to say nothing of the homeless encampments throughout the city, the endemic, structural racism in this country, or the political violence just a few miles away on January 6. To be clear, that isn’t to say that Dubai doesn’t have issues, or that it’s perfect all the time – in my experience, it certainly wasn’t. But in retrospect, I found that – unlike here – the government was at least responsive, for Emiratis and expats alike.

Washington DC is home to a sizeable foreign population

For me, that particular contrast has been starkly highlighted by the vaccine process. I’ve watched – with mounting jealousy – as colleagues in Dubai have gotten vaccinated. Even if they haven’t, the process, I believe, has been relatively clear and transparent, driven by a population that sincerely wants life to return to normal. If one had a problem, there were avenues to say so – such as the happiness meters at government offices. I felt, most of the time, that someone was listening to that feedback.

Washington DC – and indeed, the US – have been an utter disaster in this regard. Until recently, every week became a real-life version of Hunger Games as thousands of older and ill DC residents raced to try book appointments at 9 a.m. on Fridays, on a website that crashed more often than not.

There was no point calling the helpline, because that didn’t work either. Suggestions for improvement disappeared into a cavernous black hole of mindless bureaucracy. A more constant – and in many ways, more galling – contrast is in the people themselves. Dubai is nothing if not diverse, and it takes a certain kind of person to pack up their belongings and head to the UAE, whether it be from New York, London, Beirut, Moscow or Mumbai.

In Dubai, it would not be at all uncommon to sit in meetings or around a dinner table with people from every corner of the globe, listening to their experiences of lives lived bouncing from country to country.

In the US, that’s far from the case. Even in Washington DC – a city home to thousands of internationally-focused diplomats, policy wonks and military personnel, as well as sizeable foreign populations – I still find myself having to explain where exactly the UAE is, what life there is really like, and that women aren’t oppressed and hidden from view.

At best, most people I encounter are able to recall a few key facts: The Burj Khalifa is very tall, there are luxury cars on the roads, UFC Fight Island is in Abu Dhabi and there’s some oil. That isn’t a bad thing, and I’m by no means criticizing Americans. It’s a very large country, after all, and very far from the Middle East, a region with which the country has had a difficult and problematic relationship over the years.

A GCC trip is perhaps not at the top of the wish lists of Americans hoping to go abroad during their meagre and short American vacation schedule. As a former expat, however, it typifies an attitude towards the rest of the world that can be frustrating.

In retrospect, my reverse culture shock problems have been exacerbated by a lack of preparation. This, I suspect, is true of many expatriates who decided to head back to their country amid the pandemic. Some had been abroad for decades, with very little notice that their time away was up. Some may also have children who were born and raised in the UAE and must now adapt to a country they’ve never known.

With that in mind, I urge expatriates who’ve left to keep three things in mind: Home has changed, you’ve changed, and you must now re-adapt to your own country the same way you adapted to someone else’s.

A GCC trip is perhaps not at the top of the wish lists of Americans hoping to go abroad

With regards to the first point, I find in speaking to other expats back in the US that many assumed that things would be the same – or at least very similar – as when they left. They aren’t, and that can be shocking.

Relationships and friendships, in particular, might have faded away over time. It’s worth reaching out ahead of time if possible, but be prepared to come back and immediately feel the changes.

As an expat, it’s almost inevitable that living abroad has changed one as a person. Home, after all, is where you find yourself, and while away most have picked up foreign cultural practices, and perceptions of ‘home’ may have changed. This will no doubt have an impact on how one feels on returning.

It’s this experience of adapting to a new place that can come in handy when coming home as well. Upon returning, it’s time to re-learn old – and new – patterns, social networks, and a different way of day-to-day life. Unless one is open to exploring and adapting to being back at home as they did abroad, it will be a very difficult process.

Most importantly, things become easier with time. In my case, I’ve realized that living abroad for so long has made me see America with a sharper lens and a keener sense of its strengths and weaknesses alike.

Ultimately, that’s a good thing – and I don’t regret it.