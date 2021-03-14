Are GCC families leading or lagging in sustainable investing?

By 2030, the world’s wealthiest are due to transfer $15 trillion of private wealth to their heirs, the next generation of high-net-worth individuals (HNWs). This includes $1 trillion in the GCC, a region characterised by large family businesses. If done successfully, the wealth transfer will ensure a strong position for the GCC economies and the next generation of investors.

It could also be good for society and the environment. As this wealth transfer is fast approaching, Barclays Private Bank commissioned research investigated the relationships between generations within HNW families. The report ‘Smarter Succession: The Challenges and Opportunities of Intergenerational Wealth Transfer’ shows a desire to use family wealth for the greater good.

According to this research, sustainable investing, and the inclusion of environmental, social and governance (ESG), will play an important part to help align families around their common goal of using their wealth positively. The task now is to manage this transition of priorities.

Investing for good

Sustainable investing overturns the idea that investing is purely for profit and can ignore the impact it generates. It works by creating a framework for viable investments that will advance social and environmental solutions and produce financial returns in the process. The current global market size, according to the 2020 Annual Impact Investor Survey, has been estimated at $715 billion and it is growing by 20 percent each year.

It has also accelerated during the global pandemic as HNWs reassess their finances and their priorities. Nearly 30 percent of the HNWS in the Middle East said their investment aims have at least ‘somewhat’ changed due to Covid-19 and 10 percent wanted to diversify also given the fallout of lower oil prices. Overall, we’ve seen the pandemic create more discussions with our GCC clients on the importance to stay invested and diversify into high-quality long-term assets through sustainable investing.

Despite the rising interest, most local families are at an early stage of making this change. In the Middle East, 29 percent of HNWs already engage in responsible investing or sustainable funds, against a 38 percent global average, and 43 percent have thought about it but not yet committed, compared with 36 percent globally.

Yet, with the right support, many family offices in the GCC have the underlying motivation to seek responsible and profitable opportunities for their family money. According to our research, 15 percent of Middle Eastern HNWs want to give back to society. Traditionally, in the GCC this has taken the form of philanthropy and charity, and 29 percent of Middle East HNWs still rate it as a primary hobby/interest, compared with the 26 percent global average.

Reverse mentors

As HNWs reassess their priorities, younger generations are persuading their seniors to act.

Crucially, these younger members are taking a different approach and are more open to the notion of impact investing, rather than relying solely on philanthropic acts. Fifty-nine percent of Middle East HNWs say their children have taken the lead on ethical and social investment matters, which is on par with the 56 percent global average.

While it is to be applauded that the younger generation is taking the lead, HNWs must still build trust across generations so that the wealth transition – and the shift to new investment paradigms – is smooth and orderly. Our research shows 45 percent of ME HNWs are concerned that their children will take greater risks when they become responsible for the family wealth, higher than the 43 percent global average. Our experience shows the same hesitation, though we also see both the older and younger generations looking for help to bridge this gap.

With the emotion often attached to wealth and its transfer, family members across the different generations will naturally feel tension. During this time, it is especially important that families, who are coming round to the idea of investing more sustainably, carefully educate themselves, articulate where they want to invest and find the right investment options.

Today, it seems that all generations are reconsidering how their families are investing. Pushed by the pandemic, the impetus to address our global challenges and invest sustainably has been furthered for many. In the end, we see many GCC families using sustainable investing to both reshape portfolios and unify the family, so that family wealth can meet the financial and family aim of all generations.

Rahim Daya, Head of Barclays Private Bank, UAE & Middle East and Damian Payiatakis, Head of Sustainable and Impact Investing.