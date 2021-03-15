Decoding digital transformation in the healthcare industry

The world has gone digital and there’s just no avoiding it, regardless of what sector or industry you’re in. Unsurprisingly, even the healthcare industry has seen a massive shift in its dependency on technology.

The digital transformation in the medical industry has gone beyond bringing in the best computers to hospitals, moving appointments and scheduling to online platforms – although these are important steps to ensure a better patient journey. Now, digitisation includes telemedicine, Al-enabled medical devices and electronic health records. These facets of change are completely reshaping how we communicate with patients, how we cooperate with health professionals, how decisions are being made with regards to treatment plans and health outcomes, and how we have started sharing data internally and across the world.

The healthcare industry has been compelled to change its mindset with regards to internal processing. The industry has focused on putting patients’ wants and needs at the centre of what they do and the industry has been forced to start thinking with a ‘digital mindset’. The goal of digital transformation is not to replace the human touch – as is predicted to happen in other industry sectors – but to improve patient care, outcomes and better manage the administrative process.

There is a need for predictive healthcare that sees a greater demand for personalised treatments and service that requires an automation of procedures to create a more efficient way of working. Technology allows information and data to be shared between departments and hospitals on a global scale, which can result in faster diagnoses and less time wasted on repeating tests and administrative requirements. There has been a growth in the demand for greater data integration to be used intelligently and for the increase in data aggregation that can help facilitate preventive care, reduce the possibility of medical errors, and allocate proper staffing to deal with patients with a higher level of compassion and care.

One of the biggest shifts that we have seen in the past decade has been the increase in expectation with regards to patients’ services. Afterall, hospitals do exist to treat patients and to treat them well. We are seeing a change in patients’ demands for a higher level of care, and that they should not be treated as a business commodity.

When applying predictive analytics to the data generated by each patient and combining this data with those points collected from medical health records, healthcare providers will be able to build loyalty with their patients, and most importantly, manage their health intelligently and provide them with the seamless healthcare experience they come to expect.

Digitalisation is an important component in allowing the optimisation of human resources to focus on offering warm, welcoming and attentive healthcare. The digital transformations that we have introduced into our hospitals and medical centres will help increase the understanding of what patients want and why they choose to continually return to Medcare for their medical treatment. Further, it will help us to pinpoint what their specific lifestyle habits are and predict future needs and concerns.

The rate of technological change continues to gain momentum in all industries, and it’s obvious that when embraced, the change can be a truly positive force in business.

Andre Daoud, Group Chief Executive Officer at Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres.