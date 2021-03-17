Delivering the legacy of a sustainable world, ready for a green future

As the world turns green to mark St Patrick’s Day, we have before us an opportunity to really transform our future to tackle the environmental challenges faced by the planet.

The impact of the pandemic should act as a lesson in the fragility of our wellbeing – both personally and economically. As much as Covid-19 has defined this period, it has not defined us, and in fact, it has defined our spirit of resilience. As we move towards an ever-closer end to the pandemic, we have an opportunity to ensure that its legacy is one not of sadness, fear, and continuity, but in fact it is a legacy of hope, optimism, and change.

With this resilience, this hope, and this optimism, we should set our sights on how we recover from it, to ensure that we build back better – it is time for us to be more green, more sustainable, and ensure that we prioritise the wellbeing of people, our economies, and ultimately our world for future generations to come. For Ireland, as we celebrate this St Patrick’s Day, we also celebrate being ready for a green future combining the role of Government and our innovative companies operating across Ireland who are ready to collaborate and enable this more green enabled future.

This hope and optimism for a better world is shared by our friends in the United Arab Emirates who later this year will be welcoming people from across the globe for the start of the World Expo. Hosted in Dubai, it aspires to be one of the most sustainable World Expos ever. One of the central themes of the Expo will be sustainability, shining the global spotlight on how we can change our everyday choices to reduce our carbon footprint and environmental impact. It will also provide an opportunity to showcase the role of innovation to enable real life solutions to positively impact our lives and to preserve our planet for generations to come.

This focus on innovation is close to our hearts in Ireland as we are ideally positioned to play a key role in this agenda. Up and down Ireland, we have some of the most innovative companies in the world, providing cutting edge expertise, products, and solutions to deliver a more sustainable world.

By prioritising a greener future, we not only fuse together a collective ambition for the world, we also ensure a more resilient and sustainable world economy. And building this resilience makes a business more sustainable. And being a sustainable business makes it more resilient.

Failure to take decisive action will bring with it significant consequences to our way of life, our businesses, the jobs that they create, and ultimately the health of our planet for future generations. Currently, we are on track for a 3.5 degree Celsius temperature rise by 2100. If the global pandemic has shown us anything, it has shown us how life can be impacted and changed overnight. Let this be a catalyst for change, a driver for decisive action, and an enabler of focused momentum as we transition to a low carbon economy. Only through collaboration towards our collective ambition can we achieve the vitally important steps of progress that our global citizens expect.

The returns for this will be felt for generations but also bring with them shorter term gains for the business world. I am pleased to see investors and the business world increasingly acting more sustainably with the rise of environmental, social and governance (ESG) measures. Evidence shows that businesses taking a sustainable long-term view are better at overcoming short-term challenges, too. Be a responsible business not only meets the growing level of societal expectation, it also makes sound business sense through the level of investment that can be attracted and the greater value returns created through better profitability. In doing so, companies will be securing their longer-term future, protecting the planet, and ensuring prosperity across the globe.

Now is the time for all of us to deliver on our words, deliver on our commitments, and ensure that we realise our collective ambitions to be delivered. The pandemic era will be the era that made the world pause, but not stop, the era of change not continuity as it was previously and will be marked as the era that corrected our course by accelerating the world towards a greener future.

To support the work of our great Irish companies in this agenda, Enterprise Ireland, the Irish Government’s trade and innovation agency will launch this week our international green innovation campaign ‘Ready for a Green Future’ that focuses on the climate agenda, prioritising sustainability and tackling the many environmental challenges that we face to deliver a green recovery.

This campaign will showcase our world-leading Irish green innovators who are solving complex technical challenges and delivering sustainable and low carbon solutions to make renewable energy viable; reduce energy waste in our cities with smart technology; reduce agricultural waste and make construction cleaner.

This St Patrick’s Day we may celebrate differently than before, being more virtual, but we do so with hope, optimism, and a greater sense of belief for a more positive future. We are ready for a green future, one which is more inclusive, more resilient, and delivers a more sustainable society – this is the legacy we can all feel proud about.

Robert Troy TD is Minister for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation in the Government of Ireland.