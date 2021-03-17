A moment of reckoning: Accelerating gender balance in the private sector

Saudi women make up 40 percent of our permanent workforce in this 226,000 square-foot complex in Jeddah, the result of a very deliberate and sustained investment in the future of our business and our region. In the Middle East and North Africa region, where unemployment among working-age women averages 40 percent in many nations, this is an accomplishment that makes us proud.

During the pandemic, women were 1.7 times more likely to leave the work force compared to men, a 55-nation UN survey showed.

We mustn’t lose sight of the long-term consequences of this impact.

Not only are we at risk of losing our best and brightest, we risk the economic future of a generation of women.

As we prepare for a post-coronavirus future, diversity and inclusion have to be key priorities for MENA’s business leaders. If not, the impact on our communities, economies and business sustainability will be intractable.

What’s at stake

The benefits of an inclusive workforce are enormous. At the macro level, if women’s participation in MENA labour markets equaled that of men’s, regional GDP could rise by 47percent over the next decade, according to a study by McKinsey Global Institute, potentially yielding $600 billion in economic impact annually. Further, the World Bank reiterates that boosting female employment and economic diversification can make the difference between a gainful decade and a lost one.

The business case for inclusion has never been stronger. It is well documented that diversity and inclusion make companies more innovative, customer-centric and profitable. As a company of builders, we have seen first-hand the positive impact that varying backgrounds, ideas, and points of view bring towards reinforcing our Day 1 culture to constantly invent on behalf of our customers.

In the long-term, this is the only viable option for development. Women’s full employment in the region could increase household incomes by 25 percent, creating a positive impact on child welfare, reducing poverty and ensuring a sustainable socio-economic base.

Ironically, it is at the corporate level where most of the work needs to be done. The public sector has been actively blazing a trail in diversity and inclusion, with regional governments not just supporting, but actively spearheading progress. The belief in public sector’s gender-equality progress is so strong that according to PWC’s women-in-work index two-thirds of MENA respondents believe that governments should actively partner with the private sector to push this forward. Clearly, we must become an equal partner to the government and community to expedite progress. This is a shared responsibility with shared dividends, and the time to act is now.

We Are All Accountable

At Amazon, our inclusion blueprint includes four core areas: bringing women into the workplace, ensuring a conducive environment for diversity, growing women into leadership, and encouraging empathy among leaders.

For those of us who want to improve our corporate gender balance, we must first reflect on our areas of accountability:

Can we be more deliberate? A deliberate effort is required to attract women to the workforce. This is especially true in unconventional industries like ours. Our HR teams actively engage in ‘diversathons’ to seek out women to fill available roles. Gender-balanced recruitment panels and bar raisers in our hiring systems ensure that we prioritise a pipeline of diverse candidates.

A deliberate effort is required to attract women to the workforce. This is especially true in unconventional industries like ours. Our HR teams actively engage in ‘diversathons’ to seek out women to fill available roles. Gender-balanced recruitment panels and bar raisers in our hiring systems ensure that we prioritise a pipeline of diverse candidates. Are we mitigating unconscious bias ? Bias in thinking and environment is complex to identify and correct, but it exists. Rigorous bias interrupters are necessary to combat invisible and often undetectable biases in organisational systems encompassing everything from hiring to performance evaluations to job responsibilities and expectations. This is critical to creating the right environment for sustained inclusion.

? Bias in thinking and environment is complex to identify and correct, but it exists. Rigorous bias interrupters are necessary to combat invisible and often undetectable biases in organisational systems encompassing everything from hiring to performance evaluations to job responsibilities and expectations. This is critical to creating the right environment for sustained inclusion. Can we do more to develop women within our organisations? Diversity is key, but the game changer, is inclusion. Training, developing and nurturing women into leadership roles is a requirement for long-term change. We must evaluate our boards and C-suites for diversity and empower women leaders to drive and cascade change across the organisation.

within our organisations? Diversity is key, but the game changer, is inclusion. Training, developing and nurturing women into leadership roles is a requirement for long-term change. We must evaluate our boards and C-suites for diversity and empower women leaders to drive and cascade change across the organisation. How can we encourage empathy in our leaders across all levels? We must examine whether the culture within our organizations facilitates dialogue and empathy. An inclusive and empathetic culture will break down barriers to change the conversation and priorities at the decision-making table, ultimately shaping better policies, and building a culture that is welcoming and inclusive.

We’re not there yet, there is a lot more to be done, particularly as we grow our footprint in the MENA region, but we have begun. If we all reflect on our individual accountability and seize the moment to adapt, we will set ourselves – and the regions in which we operate – up for success.

This is a journey we’re proud to be on – we will get there, and we hope to see many others there when we do.

Prashant Saran, Director of Operations for Amazon Middle East and North Africa (MENA).