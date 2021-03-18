Why Saudi’s free zone move will add to the allure of the kingdom

The introduction of Saudi Arabia’s first Special Economic Zone, Integrated Logistics Bonded Zone (ILBZ) located near the international airport in Riyadh will certainly attract more foreign investment and incentivise companies to consider locating to KSA.

Recently KSA announced a series of economic reforms and plans to attract companies to not only establish a presence, but to possibly move their headquarters also. With giga-projects designed to entice investment, along several updates for new business, visas and employment there are plenty of opportunities for foreign and private companies in the kingdom.

KSA is already an attractive market to foreign businesses looking to set up and expand their operations. The country is often referred to “how Dubai was several years ago”, before Dubai made its mark as a business hub in the Middle East and attracted expats to relocate, live, work, and build a life in the UAE.

With the roll-out of the KSA free zone, this is a step in the right direction for those looking to expand to the kingdom whilst holding 100 percent ownership and control of their company without requiring a local sponsor.

KSA’s free zone development has similar benefits to UAE free zones such as:

100 percent foreign ownership

100 percent suspension of customs and import restrictions

No restrictions on capital repatriation

50 year tax holiday to include VAT suspension while under customs suspension

Zero corporate, income and withholding tax on certain payments

Foreign companies may have a greater appetite for a Saudi free zone company as it will provide maximum control of the business and mitigate risk.

With KSA’s free zone this is not just about boosting the economy but will assist with the plans to achieve Saudi Vision 2030. The country has several strategies at play to reduce its dependence on oil. The petroleum sector accounts for around 87 percent of KSA budget revenues, around 90 percent of export earnings, and a 42 percent of GDP.

This diversification within the economy will develop more opportunities in the public service sectors such as education, health, infrastructure, and tourism.

With the implementation of the ILBZ free zone we may see more specific free zones in Riyadh, Jeddah, and other major cities in the kingdom.

We anticipate an increase in the population of expatriates living in the country. Having boots on the ground in KSA is vital for businesses to build business relationships. Business can no longer be conducted remotely on a fly in fly out basis – that model is not suitable in KSA nowadays. Equally important is having the right staff in KSA as this will strengthen business relationships which is essential to business success.

Scott Cairns, managing director, Creation Business Consultants.