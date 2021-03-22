The package deal: How FMCGs are closing the loop on plastic packaging

Plastic is a light, durable and highly versatile material that enables products to remain safe, easily transported, and well preserved. But for too long people and companies have not paid enough attention to what happens to plastic once it has been used.

Plastic bottles are some of the most common and mainstream forms of plastic waste. Across more than 100 countries, plastic bottles and bottle caps make up the third and fourth most collected plastic trash items in the Ocean Conservancy’s annual beach cleanups. An estimated 80 percent of plastic bottles produced worldwide are not recycled. This linear ‘take-make-waste’ model is unsustainable. It is now being reimagined to create a circular economy for plastic, focusing on packaging in particular.

According to a World Bank report, GCC countries such as Kuwait, Bahrain, and the UAE produce more than 1.5 kilogram of waste per person every day, and the region is expected to double its solid waste output by 2050.

A single perfect packaging solution is yet to be found. Therefore, we are constantly looking at new initiatives and innovations that are fit for a circular approach and contribute to increasing recycling rates. The shift from a linear economy that relies on finite resources, to a circular economy that reuses or regenerates resources to deliver sustainable solutions is driven by consumer demand, businesses integrating sustainability principles at every step of their decision-making, and government regulations.

Several fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies have taken steps towards a circular economy. According to a McKinsey report, almost all the top 100 FMCG companies (in terms of revenue) have made bold declarations and commitments to drive sustainability over the coming years. Packaged goods manufacturers and retailers have started to make commitments to act on packaging waste.

For FMCG brands, sustainable packaging plays a key role in helping the transition from a linear to a circular economy. The packaging mix must straddle a golden mean, achieving the best product protection and consumer convenience, at the lowest environmental costs, while still staying affordable for consumers.

For instance, evian is committed to making all its plastic bottles from 100 percent recycled plastic by 2025, adopting a ‘circular approach’ to plastic usage, where plastic is kept within the economy and out of nature. Today, all evian bottles are recyclable and contain across the range 45 percent of rPET (recycled polyethylene terephthalate).

Design is a key factor in improving the recycling process. As a first for the brand, a label free bottle made of 100 percent recycled plastic (except the cap) with an engraved logo was just launched in the UAE. A fundamental re-design of its packaging and processes was required to make bottles from 100 percent recycled plastic (except the cap).

It is clear that if FMCG brands want to continue to reap the benefits of the versatility of plastic, more needs to be done to ensure it is managed responsibly and efficiently post-consumer use. By eliminating unnecessary packaging and innovating to ensure it can be recycled, plastic can remain within the circular economy, and does not end up as waste. It demands a shift in perspective – to treat plastic as a valuable resource that can be managed efficiently and effectively is a key priority in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goal 12 Sustainable Consumption & Production.

Goktay Askit, evian Volvic International Zone Director for the Middle East.