Reflecting on the coronavirus pandemic: What we’ve learned, what’s next

One year after the WHO designated Covid-19 a global pandemic, the world has responded to unforeseen challenges in ways we never could have predicted.

Now, after a year of the pandemic, we’re thinking back on what we’ve learned – and asking important questions around what’s coming next.

Collaboration beats competition

As it became clear that Covid-19 would not be contained within borders, challenges arose as organisations and governments around the world attempted to collaborate to protect public health and address how to restart travel with health and hygiene as the priority. While efforts at collaboration did not always succeed, the partnerships that were forged have led the way in responding to the pandemic.

Looking ahead, collaboration will remain vital. We will need standards for vaccines and testing and a common way to certify travellers’ status. Developing these protocols will take standardisation and collaboration at a state level, but the private sector has a role to play too.

Digital health passes, for example, are likely to become an important tool in helping the industry to rebuild, and if done right, travel will be boosted rather than restricted. Global coordination and bilateral agreements between governments and travel companies will be necessary for these initiatives to succeed.

Recovery starts with testing

In 2020, testing emerged as indispensable to keep people and borders safe while restarting trade and travel. The move into testing on a global scale can now be seen in departure and arrival testing facilities in airports around the world, ‘rest and test’ offers from hotels, and test-to-release centres outside airports.

While vaccine rollouts are advancing across much of the world, herd immunity won’t be achieved overnight. Testing will remain in place for some time. We know from a Priority Pass survey that 74 percent of frequent flyers identified quarantines and border controls as their top concern regarding returning to travel and half are willing to pay for a Covid-19 test to help ease travel restrictions.

Testing itself is quickly evolving, however. Six months ago approved tests were largely limited to RT-PCR. But today, test services can be further bolstered with rapid testing. RT-LAMP tests, for example, can deliver sensitivity and specificity rates very close to RT-PCR, but with results available in as little as 90 minutes, rather than several hours. Easy access to these rapid tests will become essential if mass travel is to resume.

Confidence comes from the customer journey

Last year, we saw the importance of traveller confidence. If travellers don’t feel safe, no special discount or exclusive reward will change their minds. This led to the rollout of stringent health and hygiene standards, contactless solutions, and other initiatives aimed at helping travellers feel safe and comfortable.

However, there’s still much room for brands to reduce stress and friction. Airlines can seamlessly connect passengers to a test-booking platform as soon as they purchase a plane ticket, as in the pilot service launched by Singapore Airlines and Collinson. Information surrounding testing can be introduced into the pre-flight checklist, FAQ and check-in process.

Airport lounges can add digital services that deliver the luxuries travellers expect but with less contact, such as the ‘Ready 2 Order’ wireless F&B ordering system soon to be piloted in the region at naSmiles lounges in Riyadh and Dammam.

The financial sector also has a role to play in rebuilding confidence. Over the past year, we have seen card companies and airlines go to go great effort to ensure loyalty programmes retain value while passengers are grounded. Etihad Airways, for example, relaunched Etihad Reward Shop, allowing members of Etihad Guest to spend accrued loyalty points on up to 3,000 different branded products. Emirates ran regular points multiplier campaigns, including one with Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait that allowed holders of ABK Emirates Visa credit cards to earn double miles when shopping online.

As passengers resume travelling, we can expect to see an expansion of card rewards that directly boost confidence and promote travel. For example, offering discounted priority access to testing, along with expanded medical travel benefits, would boost confidence and encourage more people to travel and spend.

Working towards the new normal

As we look to the future of travel, we know that the road to recovery will be less of a bounce back and more of an uphill climb towards a new normal. It will take consumer education, particularly surrounding testing – most of which is an entirely new concept for customers – as well as trust to get there. For brands, flexibility, resilience, innovation and collaboration will continue to be critical in adapting to ever-changing situations and to ensure the traveller experience is as smooth as possible.

As a company, Collinson has had to adapt, using our global expertise in medical assistance, including epidemic and pandemic management, as well as our knowledge of traveller experience, to help the world start travelling safely again. We all know the pandemic was unprecedented and the travel industry has already changed in response to it. But as we focus on the lessons of the past year, we are confident that travel will recover.

Priyanka Lakhani, Regional Commercial Director – Middle East, Africa and Director South Asia at Collinson.