UAE Vision 2040: How smart water will transform ‘the best city’ in the world

The UAE Vision 2040 has given us a sneak peek into how the city will lay down the groundwork for sustainable growth over the next 20 years. This new urban development plan announced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has mapped out a highly comprehensive plan for urban development that promises the best possible environment and infrastructure to enhance the community’s happiness and wellbeing.

A myriad of elements and natural resources must be deployed in order to make this happen, and I believe that the smart management of water, our most precious resource, will play an integral role in taking the plan to the finish line.

Water is the foundation of any growing city – from industrial processes, food cultivation to being a primary defense against the Covid-19 virus to ensure the health of citizens. And water scarcity due to climate change and mismanagement of this precious resource can disrupt the lives of citizens and hinder progress of cities.

Globally, it is reported that non revenue water loss – water which is produced but lost before it reaches people – is estimated to be $40 billion per year. Regionally, water scarcity is a grave problem, and the World Bank estimates that MENA countries are at the risk of facing the greatest economic loss from water shortages due to climate change, which by 2050 could account for 6 to 14 percent of GDP.

Smart technology can efficiently treat, monitor and distribute water to ensure an undisrupted supply for an increasing population. Smart water networks also empower utilities to mitigate non-revenue water losses and prevent economic strain. They provide real time monitoring and data which alerts utilities of the irregular flow of water and potential leaks for non-revenue water loss, so quick action can be taken.

The prosperity of growing cities and the environment are interlinked; however, our environment is deteriorating due to accelerating climate change – which will consequently be a serious hindrance for the development of our cities.

Initiatives such as UAE Vision 2040 will ensure the country’s continued economic, environmental and societal growth in the face of climate change. The UAE has set an example for the rest of region for how to do this; the formula for revolutionary success is leveraging the power of innovation to channel sustainability.

I look forward to seeing the UAE’s Vision 2040 come to reality and evolve Dubai into the “best city in the world” with smart water management at the heart of it. The path of vision 2040 and smart water has just begun, but the future is bright, and there are more groundbreaking innovations yet to unravel, which will strike the perfect balance to empower the people and environment of the UAE to thrive in the coming 20 years.

Frank Ackland, Managing Director, Middle East & Turkey, Xylem.