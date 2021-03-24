Why local governments should be looking at hybrid working solutions

Government agencies in the GCC face new challenges with the shift to hybrid working putting constraints on how government staff and departments can operate. The main issues include working at home without office equipment, lacking a digital approach, and failing to ensure key security measures are taken in light of the increased cyber-attacks.

To understand the changing work environment over the past year, Xerox conducted a Future of Work survey to uncover how IT decision-makers are supporting hybrid working and how businesses plan to move forward as the world begins to reopen.

Businesses continue to invest in increased collaboration tools, automate workflows, and support employee productivity regardless of their physical location, survey results showed. Businesses also invest in advanced cloud-based solutions connecting teams and improving speed and agility to work together. This shows that employees will be better supported to focus on high-value work, no matter their location.

International Data Corporation research found that cloud-based solutions will be a priority, revealing that public cloud spending in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META) region will rise to $2.8 billion this year and top $6.5 billion in 2024.

Additionally, IT is expected to spend $20 billion by 2024, up from $16.4 billion in 2019. Sectors such as healthcare, education, media, and financial services are expected to accelerate their IT spend growth by more than two to three times over this period.

To deliver a digital experience, governments must digitise and automate solutions that their employees require to serve today’s needs. Governments require tools that bridge the gap between digital and physical environments, focusing on collaboration, productivity, and IT security.

A unique set of software, services, and applications that enable employees to extend their expertise from the workplace to the home office and beyond and digitise data and secure it in the cloud and automate workflows is required.

With a secure cloud environment and a suite of scanning and workflow automation tools, we can create and maintain a collaborative, efficient and secure work environment. Cloud-based solutions and technologies, such as virtual printing, shared content management systems, and custom communications software, allow government employees to share information, regardless of where they are located.

New-age applications and technologies help government agencies modernise IT infrastructure with cloud services by equipping and supporting remote teams with technology packages for work and distance learning, including printers, laptops, services, and more. In addditon, to support their return-to-office plans, governments can also benefit from touchless technologies that allow employees to use printers with minimal or no direct physical contact.

Safety against cyber attacks

A study by the Dubai Future Foundation found a 600 percent increase in phishing emails across the world since February 2020. Adhering to the Dubai Cyber Index, developed by Dubai Electronic Security Center – which aims to strengthen cybersecurity measures to safeguard government entities – is crucial to halting data breaches.

Solutions include securing documents, providing access only to authorized users and preventing the human error from exposing sensitive information. With effective data security solutions, government agencies secure documents and provide access only to authorized users and prevent human error from exposing sensitive information.

Accessibility to office equipment

Finally, last but not least, a big challenge government agencies face today is the lack of accessibility to office equipment. Not every living space is as easy to work in as offices are. The full working set up in the office, such as multiple monitors and access to scanners and printers is challenging to fully replicate at home. On average, 92 percent of respondents miss their printers and their ease of use. Smaller companies especially rely on them as an essential part of everyday work life.

Local governments need to invest in new technologies and seek added capability from existing tools to accelerate digitization. This would lead to better-supported employees who can focus on delivering high-value work, no matter their location.

With these innovative solutions, governments can get up to speed and provide a digital experience and support hybrid workers. They also get the tools they need to bridge the gap between digital and physical environments, focusing on collaboration, productivity, and IT security.

Mohammed Amer, Vice President and Regional Manager at Xerox MEA.