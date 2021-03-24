As new norms in IT architecture take root, we must adopt fresh security postures to defend them

The United Arab Emirates has never lacked ambition. Perhaps the greatest single example of this is the half-billion-kilometre expedition of the nation’s Al Amal “Hope” probe that recently made it to Mars. Its two-year mission to gather atmospheric data has captured the imagination of the entire region and enhanced the UAE’s standing on the world stage.

The UAE also thinks big when it comes to terrestrial matters. Vision 2030, 2040, 2071 and Dubai 10x all seek to accelerate economic development through a vibrant private sector and digitally reformed public agencies. The empowerment of entire industries is laid out in government guidelines that look far into the future.

At the heart of that vison has always been technology, and most notably, cloud computing. Hyperscale cloud providers have established data centers in the UAE to support data-residency compliance and private and public actors have innovated vigorously.

Every economy around the world took a hit from Covid-19, but the UAE led its journey in prompt stimulus action, with, for example, the central bank green-lighting a AED100 billion economic-support scheme for retail and other businesses. We also saw unprecedented movement in private and public sectors to embrace cloud environments to drive business continuity.

Prompt reaction was being supplemented by widespread futureproofing to ensure greater resilience, agility, and adaptability for any subsequent crises.

But while the cloud offers undeniable benefits of elasticity and scaling, the new hybrid workspaces and multi-domain networks created by organisations have placed them at risk from threat actors. New technology architectures are always of great appeal to those that would do us harm.

Limited visibility by security teams can lead to undetected vulnerabilities that are all too easily exploited. As remote workforces access corporate data, they do so on unvetted personal devices through multiple networks. Meanwhile, CISOs and their teams are still at the early-learning stage with their new environs and rarely have the resources to effectively police and defend their digital estates. Siloed operations and tools cannot endure in the face of alert fatigue and oceans of false positives.

A fresh, more advanced approach would empower organisations to develop more robust threat postures. Extended detection and response (XDR) provides a centralised vision of the technology stack and empowers threat hunters with actionable intelligence from telemetry gathered across endpoints, email, routers, authentication hubs and many other sources.

Managed XDR is a plug-and-play solution that lives in the cloud, ideal for collating the insights needed for complete visibility. Industry intelligence is automatically updated, and many investigations and actions are automated, reducing flag fatigue and alleviating strain on security resources. And threat hunters are then able to spend more time on more complex investigations, leading to continual improvements in security readiness and innovation.

As businesses find themselves in increasingly competitive industries, they need to focus on their core domains. Managed XDR is a trusted shield against bad actors that allows enterprises to innovate in peace and bring economic prosperity to their communities.

Majd Sinan, country manager, Trend Micro UAE