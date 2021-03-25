Green hydrogen can fuel the region’s future

As the GCC countries continue their ambitious plans to diversify their economies away from oil and gas, the region shows a growing interest in the development and potential of the emerging green hydrogen sector.

Fully leveraging green hydrogen to power the economy sustainably would give the region a competitive edge, in a world where reduced CO2 emissions are becoming a requirement as well as a condition to survival.

Unlocking green hydrogen’s decarbonising potential

As an energy vector, green hydrogen has the potential to decarbonise entire swathes of the industry, including hard to decarbonise sectors that require high energy density fuel or industrial scale heat, such as refining, steel, and heavy transportation. However, cost and transport are the fundamental factors that are likely to determine the wide-scale adoption of green hydrogen, at a time where government budgets will be focused on recovery in the aftermath of Covid-19.

The levelised cost of green hydrogen (LCOH) includes the cost of renewable electricity, water and electrolysis, in addition to, where applicable, storage, and transportation. As the industry begins to gain ground, production should first occur near consumption centres to keep transportation investment requirements and costs manageable. Consumers may also face expenditure associated with the technology conversions required to switch from other fuels to hydrogen.

To foster wider adoption, green hydrogen’s price point will need to compete successfully with traditional fossil fuels. As a minimum, however, this would need to be supported by carbon emission costs payable by carbon emitters to establish a level playing field between low and high carbon sources of energy.

Larger, more efficient electrolysers powered by abundant renewable energy, mostly solar power, are also vital to driving down costs. Currently, the race is on around the world to build the electrolyser gigafactories needed to establish green hydrogen as a cost-effective alternative to carbon-producing energy sources.

As commercial viability is being ascertained, benchmarks are starting to emerge. Though price discovery is ongoing, the HyDeal Ambition, a platform of European green hydrogen ecosystem players, has set a bold target of delivering green hydrogen at EUR 1.5/kg by 2030. The initiative brings together 30 industry players, plus equity and debt investors, advised by Clifford Chance, Cranmore Partners and CVA, and will establish a price point where green hydrogen starts to become competitive with most fossil fuels, including natural gas.

Green hydrogen’s future in the Middle East

For the Middle East, transitioning away from fossil fuels has been an economic necessity. In that context, as various regions are defining their strategy, green hydrogen offers an opportunity to become a key global producer of a zero carbon energy source for the region. However, the region still lags behind early adopters, including Europe, the Far East, and North America. Therefore, prioritising decisions that will advance the industry is vital to keep the Middle East relevant in the new energy economy.

Localisation will be an important consideration as the industry develops worldwide. Low cost access to abundant renewable power is of course critical, and represents an opportunity for MENA.

The region is located in the earth’s “Sun Belt” and benefits from exceptional solar radiation. While only a tiny fraction of it is used as a renewable energy source, several successful tenders for solar projects in the UAE (Sweihan, Al Dhafra in Abu Dhabi; five rounds of solar projects being implemented by DEWA at the Mohammed bin Rashid Solar Park in Dubai) and in Saudi Arabia (REPDO rounds 1 and 2; with REPDO round 3 currently being tendered) have to put the region on the map as one of the lowest source mass producers of solar power globally. At the same time, this has been accompanied, especially in Saudi Arabia, with significant local capacity building of the renewable energy supply chain.

Still, the region must define further its policies to clarify its objectives regarding green hydrogen, and determine where it can be competitive within the value chain.

Saudi Arabia’s NEOM is one example of what could be achieved in the region. The smart city will be entirely powered by renewable sources, and has the ambition to be the leading producer of green ammonia globally, using green hydrogen as feedstock. In the absence of dedicated hydrogen pipelines, ammonia remains a pragmatic solution to transport hydrogen. NEOM’s world-scale green ammonia facility will be built and operated in partnership with Acwa Power and Air Products.

The UAE is following suit, with Abu Dhabi announcing several initiatives, including green kerosene for airlines and promoting green hydrogen in several local industries.

The UAE can support green hydrogen by targeting ‘grey’ hydrogen sources, such as for refining, steel, and ammonia production. Initiatives like the MENA Hydrogen Alliance launched by Dii Desert Energy in 2020, which includes Cranmore Partners as an associated partner, are also helping stakeholders create an environment where green hydrogen is the fuel of the future.

To power a carbon-free world and secure its economic future, the Middle East must explore and unlock green hydrogen’s potential by leveraging its natural competitive advantages for renewable energy production, while pre-empting the infrastructure investment needs to establish it as a global player in that space.

By taking bold action, the region can continue to be a key player in the world’s energy economy as it moves into a greener future.

Yusuf Macun, founder of Cranmore Partners, an advocate for education and sustainability.