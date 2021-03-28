How to hone your personal brand

No matter who you are and what you are do personally or professionally, you have a personal brand, whether you want to or not. Everything you share online, every email you send, meeting you attend, blog post your write, every event you attend or host, they’re all part of your brand.

Even if you’re unsure how, there are ways to strengthen your personal brand to make it compelling and profitable.

Making the decision to consciously grow your personal brand is the first step to success. Be prepared to be personal and authentic. While it might feel a little uncomfortable as you step outside your comfort zone, people connect with people whom they feel they can relate to, and sharing yourself is the key to connection.

A personal brand doesn’t grow overnight, but here are eight steps to help propel you on your journey.

Focus on the bigger picture. It’s not just influencers and celebrities that have a personal brand. Don’t think that you have nothing of value to share – what’s obvious to you may be amazing to others.

Get clarity. Define clearly what you do and what you want to be known for. Make it known what truly makes you happy and publicize what work you might do even knowing you wouldn’t be paid for it. When you figure this out, your audience will follow.

Establish your presence on social media. It’s the quickest and most affordable way to introduce yourself. Or, if you already have a platform, it’s a great way to re-introduce yourself. You may think people know what you do, but do they really follow you? More often than not, you show up for a split second on a timeline as people scroll and are distracted with other things. Embrace networking, never underestimate the power of LinkedIn and connections.

Tell a story. It goes back to the start that people connect with people. Create a story around your brand that your audience can engage with. One of the best ways to tell a story is through video reels or an Instagram story. The messaging comes across as natural, and yes, authentic.And remember your audience. People don’t always connect with the perfect world often portrayed through social media.

Know you are not going to appeal to everyone. Much like in real life, you won’t connect with every person you meet, and your personal brand is the same. Create content and engaging articles that are of interest to you as they will be easier and more natural to produce.

Be consistent. Find a way to make the growth of your personal brand a habit using tools to maximise exposure for minimal effort. Lack of consistency leads to complacency.

Invest in a personal branded website. This is your ‘shop window’ and gives you powerful leverage to promote your skills, content and value, all in one place. It automatically connects you to a larger global audience and increases your SEO, so prospective clients and employers can more easily Google your name.

Your personal brand will always be evolving. Keep content and imaging current and up to date, and remember as your knowledge grows, opinions change as you become more comfortable with your Brand YOU.