Trillions of stimulus dollars move markets as pandemic relief cheques hit US bank accounts

A year after coronavirus turned the world upside down, stimulus packages appear to clear the path to a return to normality. Stimulus checks Americans receive are likely to find their way into the stock market.

US President Joe Biden recently passed the $1.9 trillion stimulus package, which comes on the back of the trillion-dollar set of measures signed off by the outgoing Donald Trump presidency in the dying days of his administration. We may well see an infrastructure plan concocted by President Biden during his election campaign come to fruition worth another few trillion dollars.

What does all this mean for financial markets in the near term? Among other things, it puts cheques of $1,400 in the post for anyone earning less than $75,000 a year, following on from similar cheques of $600 at the end of last year. And a lot of this money sloshing about will flow straight into the stock markets. Analysts estimate that US retail investors may have bought up to $3 billion of US equities on the day the cheques hit bank accounts, which would be the biggest single day of US retail buying on record.

Fiscal stimulus is also feeding abundant confidence in recovery across the globe, while central banks remain unwilling to take away the punchbowl of their monetary stimulus. This is continuing to deliver a significant bond market selloff, an adjustment that has veered towards the disorderly on a few occasions and prompted a noticeable adjustment in positioning, both in stock portfolios and currency markets. The great rotation out of growth (tech) stocks dependent on low interest rates continues, while investors pump money into financial services, energy, and industrial sectors that thrive in a reflationary environment.

Meanwhile, currency traders are punishing the low yielding Japanese Yen and Swiss Franc as they are least positively correlated with the global recovery.

But it is the threat of a more disorderly bond market selloff that is keeping us all enthralled. Along with a rising third wave of Covid-19 cases in Europe, the spike in US treasury yields recently hit oil markets with a steadfast dollar sparking Brent crude’s biggest one-day fall since June last year. That slide has arrested an almost unbroken rally this year with both Brent and WTI soaring more than 60 percent since early November when the first of the vaccine trial results were released.

Many observers believe the oil market had got ahead of itself in terms of demand pickup from the economic recovery and think it is only a matter of time before this soft patch is corrected, owing to a strong summer for global oil demand. That said, the IEA’s most recent monthly report offers little support. Oil inventories are still comfortable they say, and despite the rise in prices this year, we are not at the start of a new oil super-cycle. That might be a question for another time, but we do know the world has moved on from the very unsettling times of last year.

Hussein Sayed, Chief Market Strategist at FXTM.