How Ramadan Eid will impact business in 2021

Every year, on the 9th lunar calendar, Muslims around the world observe the most important Islamic tradition – Ramadan. For 40 days and nights, people fast from dusk until dawn –abstaining from eating, drinking, immoral acts, and anger. During this period, Muslims focus on worship activities, such as praying, reading the Quran, and doing acts of charity.

The pandemic has significantly changed the way we observe Ramadan and celebrate Eid. And with many people remaining at home as the pandemic continues, there is doubt that the trade and industry will prosper this year.

But business will prosper and be even better in some aspects.

As we look forward to the Holy month, most Muslims prepare their homes with new furniture and accessories. Consumers are likely to spend more on home decor online, from carpets and furnishings to kitchen appliances, making it an exciting month for many retailers.

Local businesses. particularly home-based entrepreneurs, will thrive during Ramadan and Eid. The Holy Month presents various seasonal business opportunities that can generate profit for business-minded individuals. Business opportunities can be found in food sales, Eid baskets/gift hampers, toys, and gift items.

This year is quite different though. With health and safety protocols in place, businesses have to adapt.

Just recently, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) announced that all Ramadan permits will be cancelled.

As the government increases its efforts to fight Covid-19, brick-and-mortar stores will continue to struggle. Malls, which are the centre of luxury shopping in the Middle East, will have less traffic just like in 2020.

To counter the negative impact of Covid-19, big brands will have to embrace social media and online marketing to keep their sales up.

But if there’s one thing that hasn’t changed over the past year – it’s the demand for food.

Seasonal fruits, chocolates, sweets and desserts, baked products, and food baskets will remain popular.

Food delivery services have boomed since the pandemic. With more people working and schooling from home, there’s less time for cooking. This gives opportunities to restaurants and home-based businesses to offer Iftar and suhoor meal delivery services, along with takjil, spiced drinks, and pastries.

Muslim shoppers will be extensively shopping online for Eid celebrations.

While demand for food hasn’t dropped, people don’t want to risk exposing themselves to Covid-19. That means Muslim shoppers will be extensively shopping online for Eid celebrations.

Peak season will start in March, during the month of Shaban. This is an enormous opportunity for small businesses to target Ramadan and Eid customers, by offering affordable and unique gift items.

Worship equipment, men’s and women’s apparel, Eid toys and crafts, books, and home decor are among the popular selections for Ramadan Eid gifts, all of which are easily purchased online.

Work life during Ramadan

It’s normal for people to slack a bit during Holidays. Add the threat of the pandemic, and it seems like this year will be less productive, especially for those working from home.

Thus, business owners should devise strategies to encourage employee productivity during Ramadan when a stronger workforce is required.

Bbusiness owners should devise strategies to encourage employee productivity during Ramadan when a stronger workforce is required.

Employees should also be aware of what fasting entails and how it can impact their performance at work. Consider offering free healthy Iftar meals and avoid meetings for the afternoon when employees’ concentration levels are likely low.

Ramadan and Eid are very important to Muslims. Thus, business owners should be understanding that their observing employees will likely be less productive during the month. A great strategy is to allow for flexible working hours.

This year’s Ramadan and Eid celebrations will be different and less lively than years past. But Muslims will still be observing the practices and traditions of the Holy Month, even if from the comfort of home, meaning there are still great opportunities for businesses this year. The key is to adapt and focus on making shopping easy, safe, and healthy.

Leila Amber is a writer currently working for Knot Home, a UAE-based home goods store.