Navigating your way through a pandemic, according to Flydubai CEO

When flight restrictions went into effect between March 24 and July 7, 2020, Flydubai focussed its efforts on supporting government requests with repatriation flights and enabled the movement of essential goods across its network and beyond.

Working closely with its stakeholders, Flydubai Cargo secured special approval to utilise six of the carrier’s Next-Generation Boeing 737-800 aircraft to operate cargo-only flights during this period. Capacity was further optimised by transporting goods in the cargo hold on repatriation flights.

Thanks to the efforts and collaboration with embassies and government authorities, Flydubai operated repatriation flights enabling passengers to return to their homes in 19 countries.

In these unprecedented times, Flydubai remained very conscious of the role it played as part of the global community in response to Covid-19.

Initially, there was a false perception that the aircraft cabin was the place that had the highest probability of contracting the virus due to passenger proximity. This, however, did not take into consideration modern aircraft and their safety systems.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), together with the aircraft manufacturers, published technical information supporting this focussing on the effectiveness of High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filtration, the laminar airflow in the cabin and the frequency of air exchange. These combined with the passenger seating position and the updated cabin procedures (including the wearing of masks) form solid layers of protection.

Building confidence required a layered approach involving airports, airlines, regulators and passengers. Each layer provides incremental protection, reducing the risk of an infected passenger onto a plane.

It is equally as important to prevent infected passengers from starting their journey. Passenger awareness needed to be raised so that travellers could identify if they had symptoms and understood the implications of traveling while unwell.

To further facilitate this Flydubai provided flexibility by offering customers the ability to change their travel itinerary. Without doubt, preventing the spread of Covid-19 has required a concerted and coordinated effort by everyone.

Providing a safe, clean and screened environment was the responsibility of the airlines and airports to protect passengers and crew. Flydubai completely redesigned its passenger journey based on industry best practice with the primary goal of minimising the transmission of Covid-19. This included updates to cleaning protocols and regimes and a reengineered onboard service to minimise contact between crew and passengers.

Passenger confidence came from transparently communicating the incremental protection achieved by each stakeholder taking responsibility. Flydubai actively communicated its new passenger journey through videos, social stories and infographics.

As more countries around Flydubai’s network lifted flight restrictions, travel once again became a possibility and passengers returned to the skies. Collectively the following three key factors will dictate the shape of the recovery curve:

Confidence that it is safe to travel;

The practicality of the rules and regulations governing the movements of people;

Financial capability

Flydubai regularly asks its customers for feedback by sending a survey after a flight. They were more confident about travelling during a pandemic having experienced the precautionary safety measures that were in place and they have told us:

They strongly agree that masks prevent spreading the virus

They felt our aircraft were clean

There was a need to save during uncertain times and were price-sensitive

Barriers to travel remain and our customers highlighted the top three inhibitors were:

Quarantine restrictions at the destination

Nervous to travel as borders may close between travelling from origin to destination or on a homeward journey

Feel that the destination may not have suitable Covid-19 restrictions in place

When Flydubai’s scheduled services resumed, the priority was to return to service in a safe and measured way that was aligned to the stringent public health and safety measures that remain in place to ensure that visitors feel safe when they arrive in Dubai. When Dubai opened, Flydubai brought some of the first tourists from Kyiv on July 8.

As flight restrictions have continued to be lifted around the network, new opportunities to connect previously underserved markets to Dubai were identified and the launch of flights have recently been announced to several new destinations including Cluj-Napoca, Malta, Minsk, Salzburg, Tel Aviv and Tirana.

Flights have also resumed to several popular destinations on the network including Almaty, Colombo, Doha, Kyiv and Tbilisi. Prior to the pandemic, Flydubai was operating flights to 90 destinations and now the airline is serving 73 destinations, albeit with a reduced flight frequency. This demonstrates that now is a good time to return to the skies.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of Flydubai