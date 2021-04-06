What’s next for health insurance in the Middle East post-coronavirus?

As we advance into Q2 2021, the healthcare sector continues to be at the forefront of economic discussion, with the world witnessing many innovations in patient care, provider reimbursement and medical technology. These transformations are irrevocably redefining the sector that has undergone a reformative year following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

There has been a clear shift in awareness of the importance of health during the pandemic – with the crisis compelling individuals and organizations to take a hard look at their existing health insurance policy, and demand more comprehensive medical cover that will translate into value-added outcomes. More than ever today, there is a need for simple, predictable and affordable healthcare solutions at the community level.

In the UAE, while health insurance is a mandatory requirement for all categories of citizens and residents and floor pricing for the premiums have already been fixed, with services such as pandemic coverage and the growing demand for mental health care to become an integral part of basic insurance covers, the health insurance industry as we knew it is set to turn on its head – and become, in the process, more competitive and mature. As is the case with insurance markets in the world’s most advanced economies, an effective health insurance plan today needs to factor in services such as diagnosis and treatment for illnesses and conditions, psychiatric care, rehabilitation, therapy, emergency transportation, in-patient management, maternity, and dental care.

Post-pandemic, the industry is set to witness further disruptions in sales targets, increases in claims costs, as well as more competitive premiums.

According to the 2021 Global Medical Trends Survey Report, roughly 90 percent of Middle East and Africa insurers expect higher medical trends over the next three years, as do 77 percent of insurers in Europe. At the same time, only 40 percent of Asia Pacific insurers expect a higher medical trend. Again, globally, we have seen insurers remove some pandemic exclusions as a result of Covid-19 and refine program wording limitations in some countries. Overall it is projected that only 30 percent of insurers will have pandemic exclusions going forward.

With face-to-face doctor consultations becoming a thing of the past during the pandemic, the healthcare industry quickly pivoted and integrated telemedicine and virtual health solutions where possible. According to the fifth edition of the Cigna Covid-19 Global Impact Study, the efforts of the UAE government in containing the spread of the pandemic and in rolling out vaccines efficiently and quickly across all segments of the population, led to the enhanced confidence and resilience of the UAE’s residents in adapting to the new normal.

The ‘digital first’ approach that got us through a tumultuous year will likely become more deeply entrenched with most companies already having moved online to ensure a seamless customer journey despite the challenges precipitated by the health crisis. From enquiry to policy issuance, it is now possible to carry out all insurance transactions digitally and at speed.

UAE health insurance market anticipated to reach a value of US$7.1 billion by 2024

With the emergence of telemedicine, the industry needs to amend regulatory policy surrounding payments, reimbursements of healthcare professionals, and other confidentiality issues with regard to patient data that was traditionally retained in hospitals. As one of the first global health insurers to introduce telemedicine services in the region via the Cigna wellbeing app, we have witnessed a 57 percent increase in downloads of the app through last year. Today, it is possible for patients to consult with medical experts around the globe and enjoy a gold standard of healthcare without leaving home.

Encouragingly, 77 percent of the respondents on the Cigna survey said they would choose to have a diagnosis virtually, with this number climbing to a remarkable 88 percent if they could also connect with their regular doctors on these virtual consultations. In yet another ringing endorsement for digital health, 79 percent of the respondents in the UAE said they prefer virtual rather than face-to-face engagement when it comes to general health advice, such as nutrition and lifestyle tips. With 61 percent confirming that they would consider virtual health consultations, clearly there exists a business case for rapidly expanding the scope of mental health consultations across the UAE.

The respondents of the survey pointed out that affordability, convenience and timely access to care are the most important reasons for people to still opt for traditional in-person consultations. Clearly, however, this indicates a disconnect with the reality, as the opposite is proving true.

Among the trends set to take root and grow beyond 2021 is the Smart Health Community – taking the onus away from hospitals, these communities empower individuals to proactively manage their health and well-being. They leverage digital technology, behavioral science, and life sciences as well as data to ensure favorable outcomes. The emergence of smartphone apps for everything from eating healthy to yoga and home fitness and to stop smoking further compliment this trend. Support groups are also an example of people relying on communities rather than hospitals to manage their health in the future.

With 61 percent confirming that they would consider virtual health consultations, clearly there exists a business case for rapidly expanding the scope of mental health consultations across the UAE

With inpatient healthcare already being pushed to home and outpatient services, ambulatory facilities and digital hospitals of the future are set to meet the growing demand for healthcare, as hospitals go beyond the physical interface to meet community needs.

Personalization is key today and there is no one size fits all approach. Only healthcare providers that are innovative enough to shape lateral and flexible solutions to meet varied needs are likely to remain relevant. In addition to telemedicine, the uptake for AI, VR, and data is also set to radically transform the healthcare landscape.

With the UAE health insurance market anticipated to reach a value of US$7.1 billion by 2024, catalyzed by a mandatory health insurance framework, the time to build a competitive and future-focused health insurance market is now. Greater compliance and regulatory standardization – including adopting IFRS 17, the International Financial Reporting Standard issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and effective until 2023 is a good way to go for health insurance providers.

Jerome Droesch, Chief Executive Officer of Cigna MEA and SEA