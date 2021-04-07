The future of money is open banking

Fifty-three percent of bank CIOs assess that their business performance is ahead or far ahead of where it otherwise would have been had Covid-19 not become a global pandemic.

Sixty-nine percent of banking survey respondents report that business leaders are asking IT to implement higher-value and more-strategic initiatives.

Banks that have increased their use of digital channels to reach customers are 3.5 times more likely to be a top performer than a trailing performer.

These three numbers tell a story. They are from Gartner’s annual publication 2021 CIO Agenda: A banking perspective.

Banks have been transforming for years, and the black swan events of the financial crisis and now the pandemic have only accelerated that transformation.

One of the consequences of the acceleration of the pace of innovation is that the pace of commoditization has also accelerated.

Given the increase in both retail and commercial customers adopting digital channels and self-service facilities, several banks in the region have also recently launched their own digital banking offerings, for example LIV by Emirates NBD and Mashreq Neo by Mashreq Bank. The demand for new digital products and services will continue to increase. Each time customers are exposed to an improved digital experience or service, their expectations for all experiences are reset to a new, higher level.​

And while customer expectations are increasing faster than ever, new competitors continue to enter the banking arena. Very recently the UAE’s first independent digital banking platform was unveiled, YAP, a neobank, in partnership with RAK Bank. Industry lines are blurring. Big tech, neobanks, FinTechs all want a piece of the banking pie. All banks need to examine the value they deliver or risk becoming disintermediated from their customers and serving as back-end utilities to nimbler customer-facing digital competitors.

What if you could outsource differentiation and sell through new channels? You could collaborate with partners in your ecosystem to create new services that deliver new, differentiated value. You could also make your services available to be sold through new channels – those of your partners. Not all countries have mandatory open banking like in the EU. But the driver for open banking is not exclusively regulatory: It is competitive necessity and future growth. It is the “new oil” of customer data and it goes beyond payment initiation.

It demands that your infrastructure does things it was never designed to do – open access to customer data, transactional, demographic and several other elements that have always been protected for years and decades. As ecosystems evolve, these elements are becoming vital assets for partners to empower them with new and unfamiliar elements features that haven’t even been in one’s control. Having said that security and governance will remain the topmost priority as these assets get delivered and are presented through an outward facing set of APIs.

The Middle East’s open banking scenario is currently quite interesting and exciting with financial entities preparing ahead of commencement of comprehensive policies. Banks are maximizing on the enhanced customer services and increased revenue aspects of open banking in the lead up to comprehensive open banking regulations and guidelines. Several open banking initiatives in the Middle East region are well underway. In the GCC, the open banking revolution kickstarted with the Central Bank of Bahrain. In Saudi Arabia, in line with the country’s Vision 2030, the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) recently approved the open banking policy to benefit the Kingdom’s FinTech companies as vital enablers of faster transmission of credit and capital to fuel the country’s GDP growth, reduce oil dependency, diversify economy, and develop public services. In the broader region, several other entities such as Kuwait Finance House and JoPACC are paving the way for open banking opportunities in the future.

In the UAE alone, several announcements have been made in support of open banking by the Central Bank of UAE and state regulators like DFSA and ADGM to continue to drive financial services and ultimately provide a boost to the country’s economy. Banks in UAE, by subsidiaries of European banks, must be compatible with EU banking regulations. This means, open banking is critical for these banks too. Regulations such as the European PSD2 and UAE’s PSPs ensure that financial institutions adhere to rules and regulations around open banking. 88 percent of UAE banks are expected to enable open banking by the end of 2021.

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

Take, for example, buying a home. Even before a customer applies for a mortgage, a bank could act as a trusted adviser through their mobile banking app to help a prospective homebuyer plan for success. Closer to the time of purchase, the bank could introduce a series of partners to the customer: realtors, lawyers, insurance companies, movers, school advisors, landscapers, as well as a mortgage approval tool. The bank’s value to the customer is redefined as engaging in a home buying experience – not just getting a mortgage.

Naturally, the key to succeeding in open banking is data. Whereas in the past, banks were monoliths completely focused on keeping client data safe inside, open banking, by definition, requires sharing data with the outside.

To prepare for open banking, banks must have an intimate understanding of each client’s behaviours and be able to deliver real-time, dynamic, contextual and scalable experiences. To make the most of all that open banking has to offer, it’s vital that banks build, manage and publish well-secured APIs to partner ecosystems that enable authorized access to data and services. By controlling the flow of data through open APIs, banks can mitigate competition risks, and at the same time offer customers a wider and more easily customized set of services – and drive future growth.

The key to the success of open banking will be the flexibility with which it is implemented and managed via a variety of APIs in response to future opportunities to partner, create new value, and generate revenue. It is happening but is a sea of change and therefore will progress steadily and will eventually transform the world of financial services – revolutionary apps, dramatic changes and tectonic shifts in the global and regional sector.

Vijay Jaswal, CTO, Middle East & Turkey, Software AG