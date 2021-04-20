Real estate investment options for 2021

For the Dubai property market, 2020 may have heralded the beginning of the end of a near six-year slide in prices – at least for certain sectors within the market.

Against a challenging macroeconomic backdrop, the UAE government continued to press ahead with a regulatory and political agenda which should benefit the property market, with measures such as the broadening of the 10-year golden visa, introduction of the retirement visa (in Dubai), the reform of the commercial companies law regarding onshore foreign ownership, and the normalisation of diplomatic relations with first Israel and then Qatar.

Nonetheless, prices continued to slide across the sales and rental markets for most asset classes. Simply put, marcoeconomic concerns regarding the length and depth of the pandemic cast an overall shadow across the market, while sector-specific concerns weighed on certain asset classes.

Moreover, the spectre of oversupply remains in certain segments (particularly affordable apartments), with the growth in the number of total units (up around 10 percent in 2021) in Dubai outstripping the growth in population (up 2 percent in 2021). This challenging dynamic, a factor in recent price erosion, has led Dubai to enact curbs on new developments, while the major developers have consequently paused new launches.

Such curbs will limit the numbers of schemes available for offplan purchase and, over the coming years, reel in the market imbalance and will ultimatiely begin to support pricing. However, in the near-term, ready and secondary market stock looks set to offer more visible returns.

Within this segment, a well-flagged upshot of the pandemic has been individuals and families spending more time at home, and hence seeking more space within the home and outside, and within their broader communities. Naturally, this has benefitted villas and townhouses over apartments, and particularly those which have been refurbished and are located within established communities or districts.

Hence, for retail investors looking to capitalise on these trends, certain pockets of Dubai’s real estate market look set to sustain their recent gains. In particular, high-quality, secondary market villas for either occupation or rental remain in demand, particularly in areas such as Emirates Living, Jumeirah Golf Estates and Dubai Hills Estate), which have recently outperformed the broader market across sales and rentals.

Similarly, ready townhouses in or within close proximity to these areas (to appeal to those moving from apartment living), and certain high-quality, ready apartments around centres of tourism and business, such as City Walk, Jumeirah and the Palm Jumeirah also look attractive for occupiers and investors.

More broadly, leading international instituations continue to cite Dubai real estate as well priced when compared to other global cities, while increasing fears from some regarding the outlook for major equity indices may precipitate a broader portfolio pivot into other asset classes – including real estate. Hence, if the US dollar continues to weaken, this may potentially reignite interest from traditionally strong markets in Europe, and Central and South Asia for investor and vacation purchasers, and hence bring further support to the overall market.

Ultimately, vaccine-fuelled, broad-based economic recovery and a continuing low-interest rate environment bode well for asset valuations. For investors with an eye on the Dubai real estate market, the current market environment may well provide a good entry point, as long as investors are judicisous in their selection of assets, locations and units and at the same time are able to adapt to and embrace new realities.

Matthew Palmer, Managing Director at Alvarez & Marsal