Five things to know before buying property in Dubai

An increasing number of UAE residents and non-residents are inquiring about buying their first property in Dubai. And most of the people buying today didn’t plan on buying property one year ago as halfway through lockdown no one knew how the rest of the year would unfold.

The main emotional driver for the first-time home buyers in UAE is a confidence that this country is not only one of the world’s safest places, but also one of the best countries in which to live.

To help first-time home buyers, I created a comprehensive, yet easy to follow guide, about buying property in Dubai titled “Time To Buy Your Perfect Home”.

What should you consider before buying property in Dubai?

Whether you are buying a property for your personal use or for investment, consider the following factors before making any decision:

Location

Facilities and amenities available in the community, including proximity to transport, education, childcare etc.

Size

Quality

Market conditions and timing of purchase

Maintenance costs each one of them is a tricky part on its own, and in order to get this right, you either need to do extensive research or save time by consulting with a property advisor.

Do your due diligence

When buying on secondary market, make sure that the agent is licensed by the local authorities. You can simply request a copy of a broker card from your agent to tick this box.

When buying in the primary market from the developer, you will want to look at the developer’s reputation and track record, particularly with respect to quality as well as being able to deliver on time.

Understand the different procedures in Dubai

Property can be purchased either “off-plan” from a developer or “resale” from a private seller. When purchasing off-plan, buyers will need to submit their passport, along with a reservation form that outlines the terms and conditions of the deal. A reservation amount, between 10-25 percent is then paid to draw up the Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) that commits both parties to the deal. Typically, off-plan purchase is very fast and easy – it can take less than couple of hours to book the property, and the purchaser can do it from anywhere in the world. There is no need to physically be present in Dubai.

While buying a property from a private seller, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the buyer and the seller needs to be prepared and this agreement outlines the terms and conditions of the deal, after which the buyer usually puts down a 10 percent deposit of the property price to confirm his purchase of the property.

For resale transactions, the buyer and the seller or their authorized Power of Attorney representatives in most of the cases must be physically present at the transfer of the property ownership. From the moment of signing MoU to the property ownership transfer it may take anywhere from one to two days to one to two months, depending on complexity of the deal and financial structure. Make sure to consult on the anticipated timeline of the deal completion.

Mortgage clauses

When you buy a property with a mortgage and have a minimum amount for down payment without a possibility to stretch this amount, it is recommended to request that an opt-out clause be included in the sale agreement or Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

What does this clause mean? It essentially indemnifies the purchaser against the loss of the deposit put down to secure a property, in the event that the bank evaluation for the property is lower than expected, resulting in the buyer having to put a larger down payment on the property. Without the opt-out clause, in case the buyer that cannot come up with the larger down payment and opts not to go forward with the deal, the buyer would lose the deposit money, which is 10 percent of the property cost. To avoid disputes down the road, it is recommended to specify the anticipated valuation amount.

How to ensure strong ROI?

If the primary purpose of purchasing property is for investment, it is then important to look at the property market and study the types of properties that have the highest rental yield. Here are the main tips for achieving strong ROI:

Choose smaller sized apartments (studio and one-bedroom) in communities with established infrastructure, private or public beaches, shopping malls, and near the major links and essential amenities.

Resale of smaller units is faster and offers a better value compared to larger sized properties, mainly because a major segment of Dubai’s expat population can afford to purchase these when the investor wants to release equity.

Anastasia Dorokhina, Real Estate Agent, International Author