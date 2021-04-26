UAE plan to allow 100% foreign ownership in 10 new sectors breaks down entry barriers

The recent announcement of the UAE’s plan to add 10 new sectors to UAE Commercial Companies Law, allowing 100 percent foreign ownership will certainly remove barriers to entry and attract foreign investment. This is welcome news, as under the new legal update, businesses can be fully owned without the requirement to have a local Emirati involved with the company registration and within the business.

Regarding the 10 new sectors associated to this regulation; we expect to see the same prerequisites that were linked to the previously announced UAE Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Law: Positive List. The three sectors previously were: agriculture, services and industrial.

Share capital requirements

We anticipate that whilst certain prescribed business activities will permit 100 percent foreign ownership, this will be contingent upon a yet to be clarified level of paid-up share capital. This then leads on to one of the biggest questions when expanding a business: does the business have access to enough cash. With certain business activities, the paid-up share capital requirements range between AED1 and 100 million. Certain industries such as manufacturing, manpower and real estate typically mandate larger sums of paid-up capital.

Boosting sectors

The UAE is aiming to attract more manufacturing and industrial business to raise the manufacturing sectors’ contribution to national GDP to AED 300 billion by 2031. The UAE can further boost the manufacturing and industrial sectors by removing one of the biggest barriers to entry by providing a much-needed easier method of setting up and doing business. The UAE is soon to release a new industrial law which will be active in promoting a conducive environment for industry in the UAE. Geographically, the UAE is conveniently situated, enabling the inflow and outflow of raw materials and resources from MENA, Asia, and Europe.

Free zones are an appropriate choice for certain sectors and new market entrants.

The UAE is taking the tactic to actively conduct meetings with industry partners to identify challenges and seek opportunities, which is a leading step in the right direction to attract further investment. Other sectors including chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, healthcare, security, space, and renewal energy will remain vital to the country’s growing economy and diversification away from the oil sector. Legislation updates, program incentives and having a holistic approach to review priority sectors will be the driving force for the future position of the UAE to be a leading business hub. This will further appeal to bright minds from around the world and whilst being in line with the strategy of Dubai 2040.

Restructure

With the UAE’s new legislation updated we expect several businesses to want to conduct a review of their business shareholding. With the cancellation of the national service agent requirement there are many questions that arise:

Will this be relevant to certain sectors only?

Does this apply to every Emirate?

How and when will this be rolled out with each Department of Economic Development?

What happens with the labour processes that require a local sponsor?

What will this mean for businesses?

Already we are receiving inquiries from current clients wanting to know where they stand and what this will mean for their business. Change of company structures and shareholding will impact many areas of the business and its entire operations. Our advice currently is to approach with caution, await the full legislative updates and ensure to seek the help and guidance of an expert before making a rash move.

Shake up of business landscape

With more business activities to be added to the 100 percent foreign ownership list, what does this mean to the 50 plus free zones that already permit 100 percent ownership? Free zones are an appropriate choice for certain sectors and new market entrants. Those free zones that are industry specific already have great infrastructure and business facilities in place to retain and continue to attract foreign investors. We anticipate seeing greater competitive pricing between not only the Emirates but the free zones themselves, which is a win-win to attract investors, create jobs, increase the population and its spending, boost sectors and strengthen the economy.

For the UAE to remain actively progressive we expect it to continue to inject spend into digitalization of processes and systems where possible. With the UAE currently remaining on the red list for the UK, and the stop-start of lockdowns occurring around the world, this can make it difficult for business to commit to their plans to establish a presence in the UAE. Having streamlined processes and reduced red tape which should accelerate the processes for company registration and renewals overall will cast a wide net of interest and will be a major pull factor to attract investment to the entire country.