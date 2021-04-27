Online restaurant reviews: Marketing sweet spots or operators’ nightmares?

There was a time when restaurants would tremble at the thought of a review, and would work hard to woo food critics into their establishments to provide them the boost they needed to launch their businesses.

Considerable time and effort would be spent identifying the critics and ensuring they had the best food and service to guarantee glowing reviews in their publications or broadcasts. These were the industry’s influencers and could make or break a restaurant. While the professional restaurant critic isn’t yet an extinct breed, their influence has been somewhat dampened by the onset of the online reviewer who doesn’t come with a glowing resume but somehow has the same impact the critics of the past once had.

Today everyone is a critic – everyone with access to the Internet and a mobile phone can make their views heard, their images seen, and their opinions can fly around the world much quicker than the professional critic can review a menu.

This is the age of the online review (or rear-view as some see it) and it’s here to stay. It’s a phenomenon the industry can’t ignore, indeed, it needs to do just the opposite – pay as close attention as possible to the reviews it attracts.

According to Parikh et al. there are key reasons why customers read reviews: to limit any disappointment levels, as a super-fast gateway to information, and because they respond to group influence.

Levelling the playing field

One of the upshots of social media reviews is the levelling up of the F&B landscape with smaller operators now more able to compete with the big marketing budgets of multi-national brands. Social media marketing is inexpensive and enables businesses to personally connect with customers and reviews are an important part of the equation.

The reality is online reviews – R-commerce – can be a friend, but equally a foe. They can make or break reputations. And they can be genuine, but unfortunately, can be manipulated with malicious intent.

So why take the risk of getting involved with them? Well basically, because a huge chunk of the F&B industry’s customers take notice of them. Millennials and Generation X are tipped to be the biggest F&B spenders over the next decade. In a recent PwC survey millennials topped the ranks for planned post-pandemic spending across a multitude of categories, including takeaway food and eating out in restaurants, bars, and cafes.

And 91 percent millennials, according to marketing software provider BrightLocal, trust online reviews as much as they do friends and family. BrightLocal’s survey also reveals increasing usage of mobile phones to check for places to dine; up to 80 percent of diners in some markets regularly use their phones to research nearby restaurants and some expressed a preference for using the internet to make online reservations or place orders for food delivery.

Restaurant review sites – TripAdvisor, Zomato, Talabat, Yelp, OpenTable, OpenTable, Zagat or Foursquare – are now our key influencers alongside Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter – with one click, diners can share their views, positive or negative, about the venue, food, the staff or even the clientele.

The trade publication Modern Restaurant Management puts the issue into stark perspective. It says 34 percent of diners rely solely on reviews when choosing a restaurant, rather than checking the restaurant’s website or social media pages. The problem is that one negative review can tarnish 10 great reviews, and with customers becoming more and more demanding, it becomes more challenging for restaurants to manage, particularly when they don’t own half the experience, and delivery aggregators run majority of the last mile delivery.

Order is late? Negative review. Driver wasn’t friendly? Negative review. Food was cold? Negative review. Order was canceled? Negative review. A few years ago, we would clap with joy at the thought of getting food delivered, and now a small error in the last mile delivery and the restaurant pays heavily with a reduction in their ratings. A restaurant with a half-star rating improvement is much more likely to be busy during peak delivery hours than that with a lower star rating.

And recent survey results courtesy of Websitebuilder add more compelling evidence of the power of online reviews saying positive reviews produce an average 18 percent uplift in business with reviews being up to 12 times more trusted than information on a restaurant’s own website or social media resources.

In the hyper competitive F&B world, positive reviews can be a gift-horse spreading good news at supersonic speed. More temperate reviews can also be a blessing, providing operators with much-needed feedback on where improvements might be made. Negative reviews, if deserved and correctly responded to, can also serve up opportunity. Most people resonate with those who hold their hands up and commit to doing better, and keeping the lines of communication open mean you may win the customer back.

Yet just as important is the ability to deal with negative reviews. On any given day, there’s a host or reasons a restaurant may fall short of delivering its best diner experience: Equipment may fail, staff may fall sick, and service may skew from the norm. The secret is not to ignore, or contest, the negative comments. Own up to them, respond and don’t be drawn into an argument which could exacerbate the problem and further alienate the customer base which will impact the all-important bottom line.

Fake news

Here’s where it gets tricky. There are dubious operators out there who can’t resist the temptation of manipulating the opportunity of posting false reviews to increase customer traffic or even resorting to dissing competitors. And there are the independent operators who believe that a bad review will get them a free pass to a free meal. Manipulation on an enterprise scale has even seen businesses pay for individuals or offshore review farms to post large numbers of phony positive reviews to push up their ratings.

A case in point is the London professional fake reviewer who made worldwide headlines when he registered his backyard shed as a restaurant on TripAdvisor and managed to get his personal network to post fake five-star reviews, eventually propelling The Shed at Dulwich to the top of the TripAdvisor ratings.

Another reality is that we are never going to completely clean up the system or the review sites. However, now TripAdvisor has developed tracking systems that attempt to detect false reviews by examining the source of posts.

Here’s how you may spot them

Review farms can be identified by internet traffic patterns that show large numbers of positive reviews originating from a specific location.

Reviews that tend towards the more extreme such as angry unfair reviews that deliberately slander a restaurant without any constructive feedback such as: “I wouldn’t give this food to my dog” are typically an indicator of a false review.

Balancing the equation

True, the key platforms are developing mechanisms that reduce fraudulent opportunities and, while there’s no perfect mechanism to remove fraudulent reviews, perhaps the following could be considered though there are pluses and minuses of each approach:

Implementation of fraud detection algorithms which can identify fake reviews, allowing the platform to eliminate problematic reviews.

Restricting reviews only to verified consumers to post reviews.

Carrying warning displays to readers about misconduct on review pages.

So, where to from here?

Accept that restaurant reviews aren’t flawless and aren’t going away. The secret is to manage and moderate them – often a sense of humour comes in handy. Accept that the R-commerce era is reshaping the restaurant industry and will continue to have a profound impact on it not least in raising benchmarks.

Become active. Don’t forget that social media enables restaurateurs to build a community around their businesses and call out the fakers.

Most of all, every day strive to deliver the kind of food and service you would to the professional restaurant critic who may soon be an endangered species.

Adib Samara is the VP Global Brand Marketing of Sweetheart Kitchen, a multi brand ghost kitchen operating out of Dubai and present in Dubai and Kuwait